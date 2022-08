People who look alike may share similar DNA, study

Doppelganger phenomenon is more than a supernatural coincidence. DNA analysis of unrelated lookalikes reveals that their facial similarities are rooted in common genetic mutations. With the advent of social media, there has been an increase in bizarre incidents of two complete strangers finding themselves eerily similar despite sharing no branch in their family tree. What was once rare in real life has become almost commonplace on the internet, providing researchers with a wealth of images and information that can delve deeper into the mysteries at the molecular level. Manel Esteller, senior author at the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute, Barcelona, ​​Spain, said: in a statement. Esther, the new discovery was announced in Cell Reports said Tuesday that the study provides “rare insight into human similarities,” as well as where those similarities begin and end. The researchers relied on the work of Canadian artist François Brunel to help track down the look-alikes for their studies. Joshi et al. Canadian artist François Brunel embarked on a similar study in 1999 when he began finding and photographing look-alike pairs from around the world. It was these portraits that were central to Esther’s current findings. The researchers recruited 32 couples from Brunel’s project into the study, asking each couple to complete a comprehensive biometric and lifestyle questionnaire and to provide a saliva sample for DNA analysis. The group was further refined by her three facial recognition algorithms, revealing 16 closely matched groups. As a result, look-alikes tend to share similar genetic traits or genotypes, with 19,277 genetic variants common to 9 of the 16 pairs with the most similar faces, according to artificial intelligence. is shown. Genetic similarity was not limited to physical appearance, but physical characteristics such as height and weight, and several behavioral attributes such as smoking habits and education, were also correlated between look-alikes. The study revealed that some look-alikes share more than 19,000 genetic variants. Joshi et al. However, each individual’s environment, lifestyle, and other genetic factors created many differences. “We have provided unique insights into the molecular properties that can influence the structure of the human face,” explained Esteller. “It suggests that these same determinants are correlated with both the physical and behavioral attributes that make up humans.” The researchers acknowledged the study’s shortcomings, including the fact that the majority of the participants were Europeans, and hope their work will continue to benefit biomedical, forensic, and evolutionary research. “These results will provide clues as to what genome a patient has from a photograph of their face, in forensic medicine, which involves reconstructing a criminal’s face from DNA, and in genetic diagnosis,” says Esteller. says Mr.

