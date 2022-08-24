Nova Scotia confirms first case of resident monkeypox





Nova Scotia reports its first confirmed case of monkeypox in a resident. The health ministry said in a news release on Tuesday that the person contracted the viral illness while traveling out of state and developed symptoms after returning home.Public Health has identified only one low-risk contact. said he did. Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Strang told CBC News: Monkeypox is spread through close, intimate person-to-person contact, the state said in a release. Most cases are reported among men who identify as homosexual or bisexual, or who have sex with men. Nova Scotia has received 160 doses of monkeypox vaccine. The state said it is conserving these doses for those most at risk of infection, such as those believed to be in close contact with a confirmed case. States are working with the federal government to increase supplies of the monkeypox vaccine, Imbammune. It also said it is working closely with groups such as Sexual Health Nova Scotia, prideHeath and the AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia to establish “pre-exposure vaccination programs for high-risk groups.” Strang said the vaccination program should be ready “probably in the next few weeks.” Shane Pope, 2SGBQ+ men’s health and wellness coordinator at the AIDS Coalition in Nova Scotia, said the gay community in the state overwhelmingly faces stigma related to monkeypox. “Right now, the monkeypox virus overwhelmingly affects gay and bisexual men. [and] Men who have sex with men. That led many people to believe that only that population group could be infected and that they shouldn’t have done this and had sex. “But monkeypox can infect anyone, and it’s spreading all over the country. That’s why there’s so much stigma attached to monkeypox, and many people don’t believe they get it.” Monkeypox is transmitted through close contact, including sexual contact, with a monkeypox patient, direct contact with monkeypox wounds (including crusts), inhalation of droplets from coughs and sneezes of an infected person, and contaminated bedding and clothing. It spreads through contact with objects. “This doesn’t spread like the flu or COVID…it spreads in very different ways through very specific circumstances,” Strang said. Symptoms usually develop 5 to 21 days after exposure. These symptoms include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle and joint pain, back pain, and fatigue. Rashes and sores are also symptoms that usually start on the face, legs, or arms and can affect other parts of the body.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/nova-scotia-confirms-1st-case-of-monkeypox-in-a-resident-1.6559743 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos