Mysterious parvovirus-like disease in dogs in Michigan kills 60 dogs

A mysterious disease has infected dogs in Michigan, and some have died. A parvovirus-like disease that causes vomiting and bloody stools.

Parvovirus is highly contagious in dogs and is common in Michigan. Vaccines are available and the virus cannot be transmitted to other animals or people.

More than 30 people in Ossego County have died from the disease, Melissa Fitzgerald, director of animal control and shelters in Ossego County, told CBS News. At least 10 people have died in Clare County and about 10 in Ostego County, but Fitzgerald could be more, she said.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said to have been informed A dog in northern Michigan had vomiting and diarrhea. These are common symptoms of parvovirus in dogs, but animals tested for parvovirus at a veterinary clinic were negative.

Other animal control agencies in northern Michigan have reported seeing dogs with the same symptoms and others typically associated. parvovirus, such as lethargy and anorexia. The cause of the symptoms was not identified.

The State Department is working with partners such as the Michigan Animal Control Officers Association, the University of Michigan Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to learn more about the disease, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

sample Submitted to a state university lab And while they tested positive for canine parvovirus, more results are pending, state veterinarian Nora Wineland said in a statement.

“When MDARD first learned of these cases in northern Michigan, we immediately contacted relevant veterinarians and animal shelters and initiated a response effort to protect the health of animals and the public. is one of the key pillars of the department, but it is a team effort. Dogs Routine vaccinations are the first step in keeping pets healthy, so owners need to ensure their pets are kept up to date. You need to make sure that

department is Requests to pet owners Keep up with your dog’s routine vaccinations, clean up after your pets, keep unvaccinated puppies away from other dogs, and keep dogs that show signs of illness away from other dogs.

Earlier this month, the Ostego County Animal Shelter posted about a mysterious disease affecting dogs in the area, saying several dogs had developed parvo-like symptoms but tested negative. most died within three days,” the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post. “Most of these dogs are under two years old. Some of them are vaccinated.”

“No one has an answer. The best ‘guess’ is that this is a strain of parvo,” said the shelter. Said He added that he hadn’t talked about the disease until then, “because we really don’t know anything” at the time.

Animal shelters have been in close contact with veterinarians in surrounding towns and said Gaylord, Traverse City, Grayling, Mancelona and Indian River are trying to figure this out, and that no dogs have been infected in any of the areas.

Last Friday, the animal shelter updatesaid the disease affected certain breeds more than others, and that the disease was detected in dogs in many counties in northern and central Michigan. of dogs have died, but said they have never seen a “properly vaccinated” dog die. It said all dogs with symptoms of the disease had died. Cleaver, County Clare.

The shelter said the disease could be a strain of parvovirus, although the cause is not yet known. It also noted that it may treat individual cases differently. Nonetheless, the shelter urged people to get their dogs properly vaccinated against parvovirus.Otsego County Animal Control and Shelter will host a parvovirus vaccine clinic at the Otsego County Fire Department this Wednesday, August 24th.

CBS News has contacted the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and is awaiting a response.