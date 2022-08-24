Health
Chicago monkeypox cases may plateau
Chicago’s top doctor on Tuesday expressed cautious optimism about the spread of the monkeypox virus. issued some warnings.
as of Tuesday, 793 cases of monkeypox It has been reported in Chicago since the outbreak began in June. So far, the number of new cases reported since last week is his 113, compared with his previous two weeks where he had 138 and 141.
“The good news is that we’re not seeing the potential exponential growth we saw early on,” Dr Alison Alwadi said on Facebook Live Tuesday.
However, she said it is too early to say for certain that the decline in the number of cases is far from being called a trend.
Arwady said testing in Chicago “continues to increase broadly.” This indicates that it may not be an untested artifact.
“In the week of August 13th, the number of cases was down a bit … testing was actually up,” Arwady said. “So at least that week is a good sign that it was probably an actual decrease in testing, not just a decrease.”
North Side areas such as Lakeview, Uptown and Edgewater have reported the most cases, but Alwadi said the virus has been found throughout the city, with 65 of Chicago’s 77 community areas. A case has been reported in The highest vaccination coverage is in regions with the highest number of cases.
“We hope to see more vaccinations, especially on the South Side,” said Arwady, adding that the department will work with community partners to get more people vaccinated in these areas. You pointed out what you were trying to do.
Anyone can get monkeypox, but the epidemics of Chicago and beyond continue to primarily affect gays, bisexuals, or other men who have sex with men. Priority continues to be given to anyone who has been in close contact with a diagnosed person, but the city recently expanded the eligibility to include all sexually active men who have sex with men.
To get more people vaccinated, a new FDA-approved strategy calls for injecting small doses of the vaccine just under the skin. This approach allows providers to get more shots per vial.
“This was a game changer. Here in Chicago, I’m happy with it in terms of the number of appointments available and how far we can scale the vaccine,” Arwady said.
As of last week, most of Chicago’s vaccination facilities had switched to the new method, which also allows the city to resume offering a second dose if eligible 28 days after the first. increase. The city has historically prioritized the first shot just to get more people vaccinated.
The city will be holding a monkeypox vaccine event this Saturday from 9am to 2pm. Wilbur Wright College When Richard J. Daly College.
Arwady said the guidelines may change in the future, but vaccines are not recommended for the general public at this time. not recommended.
For more information on monkeypox outbreaks, visit here some frequently asked questionsThis includes the risks of attending social gatherings and whether condoms prevent the spread of the virus.
Courtney Kueppers is a Digital Producer/Reporter for WBEZ.follow her @cmkueppers.
