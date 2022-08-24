Tomato flu unrelated to SARS-CoV-2, center sent advisory to states

The Center sent an advisory to states on HFMD (hand, foot and mouth disease), commonly known as tomato flu, a self-limiting disease that primarily targets young children ages 1-10 and immunocompromised adults, and has identified states that there is no drug to treat it.

The recommendations further state that the tomato flu virus has symptoms similar to other viral infections (fever, fatigue, body aches, skin rashes), but the virus is associated with SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, dengue, and/or not related to chikungunya fever at all.

The best prevention is to maintain good hygiene and disinfect your surroundings. Isolation should last 5-7 days from the onset of symptoms to prevent the spread of infection to other children and adults.

Tomato flu was first identified on 6 May 2022 in Kollam, Kerala. As of 26 July, infections in more than 82 of her children under the age of five have been reported by local government hospitals. Additionally, 26 children (ages 1-9) were reported to have the disease in Orissa by RMRC Bhubaneswar.

Additionally, 26 of her children (ages 1 to her 9) in Orissa have been reported to have the disease by the Center for Community Health Research in Bhubaneswar. To date, with the exception of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Orissa, no other parts of India have reported illness from the virus in any state/Utah.

Tomato flu is a viral disease. The name “tomato flu” comes from the tomato-shaped blisters that form on several parts of the body, the main symptom of the disease. The blisters start out as tiny red blisters that resemble tomatoes as they grow. The main symptoms seen in children with tomato flu are similar to those of other viral infections, such as fever, rash, and joint pain. Skin rashes can also lead to skin irritation. As with other viral infections, symptoms also include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, dehydration, swollen joints, body aches and general flu-like symptoms, the federal health ministry said. I’m here.

HFMD is characterized by fever, mouth sores, and skin rashes. It begins with a mild fever, loss of appetite, malaise, and often a sore throat. A day or two after the fever begins, small red spots appear that turn into blisters and ulcers. Sores are usually located on the tongue, gums, inner cheeks, palms, and soles of the feet.

Molecular and serologic tests are done to diagnose dengue, chikungunya, Zika virus, varicella-zoster virus, and herpes in children with these symptoms. Once these viral infections are ruled out, a diagnosis of tomato flu is considered.

Tomato flu is a self-limiting infection, as signs and symptoms resolve after a few days. The disease appears to be a clinical variant of so-called hand-foot-and-mouth disease, which is common among school-going children. , making you more susceptible to this infection.

HFMD mostly occurs in children under the age of 10, but it can also occur in adults. There are no medicines specific to the disease. Treatment is similar to other viral infections. That means isolating, resting, staying well hydrated, and a warm water sponge to soothe irritation and rashes. Supportive therapy with paracetamol for fever and body aches and other symptomatic treatment are required.

The best solution for prevention is to maintain proper hygiene, disinfect surrounding supplies and the environment, and allow infected children to remove toys, clothing, food, or other items that are not infected. Do not share it with children.

There are currently no antiviral drugs or vaccines available to treat or prevent tomato flu. Further follow-up and monitoring of severe outcomes and sequelae are needed to better understand the need for potential treatments is.

Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is one of many infections that cause mouth sores. However, health care providers can usually tell the difference between HFMD and other causes of stomatitis by considering the patient’s age, patient- or parent-reported symptoms, and the appearance of the rash and/or pain. increase. Diagnosis is primarily clinical.

A sample of the throat or stool is sent to a laboratory to be tested to isolate the virus that causes the disease. It may take 2-4 weeks to get test results. Inspections should be conducted to investigate the outbreak so that preventative measures can be initiated.

Regarding sample collection, the Ministry of Health said a throat or nasopharyngeal sample can be taken within 48 hours of illness. A stool sample should be collected within 48 hours of becoming ill.

