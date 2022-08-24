Health
Tomato flu unrelated to SARS-CoV-2, center sent advisory to states
The Center sent an advisory to states on HFMD (hand, foot and mouth disease), commonly known as tomato flu, a self-limiting disease that primarily targets young children ages 1-10 and immunocompromised adults, and has identified states that there is no drug to treat it.
The recommendations further state that the tomato flu virus has symptoms similar to other viral infections (fever, fatigue, body aches, skin rashes), but the virus is associated with SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, dengue, and/or not related to chikungunya fever at all.
The best prevention is to maintain good hygiene and disinfect your surroundings. Isolation should last 5-7 days from the onset of symptoms to prevent the spread of infection to other children and adults.
Tomato flu was first identified on 6 May 2022 in Kollam, Kerala. As of 26 July, infections in more than 82 of her children under the age of five have been reported by local government hospitals. Additionally, 26 children (ages 1-9) were reported to have the disease in Orissa by RMRC Bhubaneswar.
This endemic viral disease has set alarms in the neighboring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Additionally, 26 of her children (ages 1 to her 9) in Orissa have been reported to have the disease by the Center for Community Health Research in Bhubaneswar. To date, with the exception of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Orissa, no other parts of India have reported illness from the virus in any state/Utah.
Tomato flu is a viral disease. The name “tomato flu” comes from the tomato-shaped blisters that form on several parts of the body, the main symptom of the disease. The blisters start out as tiny red blisters that resemble tomatoes as they grow. The main symptoms seen in children with tomato flu are similar to those of other viral infections, such as fever, rash, and joint pain. Skin rashes can also lead to skin irritation. As with other viral infections, symptoms also include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, dehydration, swollen joints, body aches and general flu-like symptoms, the federal health ministry said. I’m here.
HFMD is characterized by fever, mouth sores, and skin rashes. It begins with a mild fever, loss of appetite, malaise, and often a sore throat. A day or two after the fever begins, small red spots appear that turn into blisters and ulcers. Sores are usually located on the tongue, gums, inner cheeks, palms, and soles of the feet.
Molecular and serologic tests are done to diagnose dengue, chikungunya, Zika virus, varicella-zoster virus, and herpes in children with these symptoms. Once these viral infections are ruled out, a diagnosis of tomato flu is considered.
Tomato flu is a self-limiting infection, as signs and symptoms resolve after a few days. The disease appears to be a clinical variant of so-called hand-foot-and-mouth disease, which is common among school-going children. , making you more susceptible to this infection.
HFMD mostly occurs in children under the age of 10, but it can also occur in adults. There are no medicines specific to the disease. Treatment is similar to other viral infections. That means isolating, resting, staying well hydrated, and a warm water sponge to soothe irritation and rashes. Supportive therapy with paracetamol for fever and body aches and other symptomatic treatment are required.
Isolation should last 5-7 days from the onset of symptoms to prevent the spread of infection to other children and adults.
The best solution for prevention is to maintain proper hygiene, disinfect surrounding supplies and the environment, and allow infected children to remove toys, clothing, food, or other items that are not infected. Do not share it with children.
There are currently no antiviral drugs or vaccines available to treat or prevent tomato flu. Further follow-up and monitoring of severe outcomes and sequelae are needed to better understand the need for potential treatments is.
Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is one of many infections that cause mouth sores. However, health care providers can usually tell the difference between HFMD and other causes of stomatitis by considering the patient’s age, patient- or parent-reported symptoms, and the appearance of the rash and/or pain. increase. Diagnosis is primarily clinical.
A sample of the throat or stool is sent to a laboratory to be tested to isolate the virus that causes the disease. It may take 2-4 weeks to get test results. Inspections should be conducted to investigate the outbreak so that preventative measures can be initiated.
Regarding sample collection, the Ministry of Health said a throat or nasopharyngeal sample can be taken within 48 hours of illness. A stool sample should be collected within 48 hours of becoming ill.
(Only the headlines and photos in this report may have been modified by Business Standard staff. The rest of the content is auto-generated from syndicated feeds.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/tomato-flu-not-related-to-sars-cov-2-centre-sent-advisory-to-states-122082400055_1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]