Tomato Flu Spreads in India: Center Issues Advisory to States.Read More | Latest News India





The Center has issued advisories to states on hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), more commonly known as tomato flu. So far, four states have reported cases of tomato he flu: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Orissa. More than 100 flu cases have been reported in children under the age of 9 in the country, Livemint reports. Tomato flu was first reported in Kollam district of Kerala on 6 May and has since spread to other parts of the state, Anchal, Ariankavu and Nedubatur. Read also| Tomato flu: Know common symptoms, prevention tips from experts “The disease, which appears to be a variant of hand-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD), primarily affects children under the age of 10, but can also occur in adults,” the center’s advisory Tuesday said. The recommendation added that children should be educated about the signs and symptoms of tomato flu, as well as side effects. Tomato flu has symptoms similar to other viral infections, such as fever, fatigue, body aches, and skin rashes, but is completely different from SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, dengue, and/or chikungunya. I’m pointing out that it doesn’t matter. “The disease appears to be a clinical variant of so-called hand-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD) that is common among school-going children. You are more susceptible to this infection by putting it directly into your body,” says the center’s recommendations. It also emphasized that people should be quarantined for 5-7 days from the onset of symptoms to prevent the spread of infection to other children and adults. Tuesday’s advisory said people should avoid direct contact with infected people, citing precautions. Read also| Tomato flu: 26 children detected in Orissa, condition stable Parents should tell children not to hug or touch other children who have fever or rash symptoms, he added. “Children should be encouraged to stop sucking their thumbs and fingers. Encourage children to use a handkerchief when they have a runny nose or cough.” Recommendations say that the blisters should not be rubbed or scratched. “Always use warm water when cleaning skin or bathing children. Eat a nutritious and balanced diet to boost immunity. To promote healing. , getting enough rest and sleep is essential,” he added.

About the author







Follow the latest breaking news and developments in India and around the world on Hindustan Times news desk. From politics and policy to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and world affairs, we have you covered.

…Show details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/tomato-flu-spread-in-india-centre-issues-advisory-to-states-details-here-101661279254615.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos