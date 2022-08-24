Detecting Parkinson’s disease with home sensors





A new study shows that a device that passively monitors breathing while you sleep can not only detect Parkinson’s disease, but track the disease’s progression over time. , sifted through vast amounts of data from study participants to find patterns that identified and determined disease severity. “I like to liken our understanding of Parkinson’s disease to street lights at night. The methods used are subjective,” said Ray Dorsey, MD, professor of neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) and co-author of the study. “As a result, we have very limited insight into how Parkinson’s disease affects people’s daily lives. We demonstrate the potential to create objective measures of severity and progression, which could be a powerful tool for early detection and more efficient research of disease. ” Research published in journals natural medicineled by Dr. Dina Katabi, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT.Katabi worked closely with his URMC researchers Center for Health + Technology (CHET), including Dorsey and Chris Tarori, MD, Assistant Professor of Neurology. The study is supported by several CHeT-supported researchers seeking new ways to use remote monitoring, smartphones, smartwatches and other technologies to improve care and advance research in Parkinson’s disease and other conditions. One of the projects. The study also included researchers from the Mayo Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Boston University. Parkinson’s disease is the world’s fastest-growing neurological disorder, surpassing Alzheimer’s disease, with more than one million Americans currently living with it. Although the disease has rare genetic forms, many cases of Parkinson’s disease can be caused by exposure to certain industrial chemicals and pesticides. When Dr. James Parkinson first described the disease at the age of 19, he noted changes in breathing patterns.th century. Inspired by his 200-year-old observations, a new study looks at symptoms of the disease, analyzes nighttime breathing rhythms, and changes in these rhythms over time, to explore Parkinson’s disease. I’m trying to see if I can create a digital biomarker for him. The study used a device that passively emits wireless signals that capture breathing patterns, vascular pulsations, and muscle movements during sleep. Researchers recruited 7,687 participants, including 757 with Parkinson’s disease, who recorded 120,000 hours of sleep. The data was then analyzed by his MIT researchers using a form of AI called neural networks. It is a series of connected algorithms that search for patterns and classify data of enormous quality. The model was able to distinguish between volunteers with Parkinson’s disease and those without. Currently, there are no effective biomarkers to diagnose Parkinson’s disease, especially in its early stages, and to track its progression. In many cases, by the time motor symptoms of the disease first appear and the diagnosis is made, most of the dopaminergic neurons targeted by the disease are already dead. Early diagnosis allows patients to start treatment earlier and prevent disease progression. By more accurately measuring disease progression, which can vary greatly from patient to patient, scientists will be able to measure more accurately whether treatments are working. Proven telemonitoring techniques will enable researchers to recruit study participants more widely, measure the impact of new treatments more quickly, and hopefully discover new effective treatments more quickly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/news/story/at-home-sensors-can-spot-parkinsons-disease The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos