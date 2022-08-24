Can walking prevent dementia?These Leisure Activities May Reduce Risk

A new study suggests that time spent in enjoyable leisure activities may have the added benefit of protecting the brain and lowering the risk of dementia.

The analysis combined data from 38 previous studies of more than 2 million participants worldwide, including solving crossword puzzles, playing musical instruments, hiking, swimming, yoga, volunteering, and meeting friends. activity may reduce the risk of developing dementia. , according to Report published in Neurology.

Certain leisure activities are associated with lower dementia risk

“Previous studies have shown that leisure activity is associated with a range of health benefits, including reduced cancer risk, reduced atrial fibrillation, and perceived well-being in oneself. said study co-author Lin Lu of Peking University. Six Hospital in Beijing, China said in a statement: “However, there is conflicting evidence about the role of leisure activities in preventing dementia. We found that it was associated with a lower risk of disease.”

The authors did not respond to requests for comment.

To explore the effects of leisure activities on dementia, Lu and his colleagues scoured the medical literature for studies addressing this topic. Of his 2,154,818 participants who did not have dementia at the start of these studies, he had 74,700 diagnosed with dementia during follow-up.

Participants’ ages at study initiation varied widely, with mean ages ranging from 45 to 93 years, as well as years of follow-up. For participants with a mean age of 45 years at the start of the study, the longest duration of follow-up was his 26.6 years, and for participants with a mean age at the start of the study of 93 years, the shortest duration of follow-up was his It was 3 years.

Overall, there was a 17% decrease. risk of developing dementia No matter what kind of leisure activity people choose. When researchers categorize activities as physical, cognitive, or social, the impact varies by cognitive activity – reading and writing for fun, watching TV, listening to the radio, playing games and musical instruments, and using computers. using or making crafts – associated with the greatest reduction in risk, at 23%.

Walking may reduce dementia risk by up to 17%

Participation in physical activities such as walkingrunning, swimming, bicycling, using exercise equipment, sports, yoga and dancing were associated with a 17% reduction in risk. Engaging in social activities such as attending classes, joining social clubs, volunteering, visiting relatives and friends, and participating in religious activities was associated with a 13% reduction in risk. .

“People are excited to hear there are choices they can make for their brain health,” said Emily Rogalski, M.D., associate director of the Meslam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease at Northwestern University. It is important to be able to offer hope at a time when treatments for Alzheimer’s disease have been controversial and disappointing.”Alzheimer’s disease It is the most common form of dementia in older people. )

The new findings are “in line with what we are seeing… the very elderly, that is, those over 80 who have as good memories as those in their 50s and 60s, the world’s In our study with Betty Whites,” Rogalski said.

According to Rogalski, staying mentally, physically and socially active seems to benefit the brain. However, not all activities are equally beneficial.

A brisk walk is the best way to reduce the risk of dementia

Rogalski said novelty is key when it comes to cognitive exercises, adding that playing the same game over and over isn’t as valuable as regularly switching to a more challenging game.

Dr. Lidi Patira, an assistant professor of neurology at the University of Pittsburgh and a researcher at the university’s Alzheimer’s Research Center, agreed that the type of activity is important. “One of the things she doesn’t support is the idea that watching TV is beneficial,” she said. “Watching the same Hallmark movie over and over is not a profitable activity.”

“The findings are all coherent and should be interpreted with caution,” Patira said. “So maybe a provocative documentary or something would be beneficial.”

Similarly, working in the garden for 10 minutes may not help, says Patira.And if it’s walking, it should be brisk walkingshe added.

Some of the reductions in risk reported in the study were associated with beneficial How These Activities Affect Sleep.