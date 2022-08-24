Long COVID symptoms that can severely impact sexual health.Check for two signs here

Three years after the COVID pandemic, we know a lot about the coronavirus and how it behaves, but there are still many unknowns, including its long-term effects. Some of his long-standing COVID or post-COVID symptoms, like heart and nerve ailments, are known to be fatal, while others, like fatigue and shortness of breath, improve over time compared to Some are mild. Now, new research has revealed that COVID can have serious long-term effects on sexual health.

The study, which evaluated more than 500,000 people, showed that some COVID patients may suffer from decreased libido and difficulty ejaculating. People complain of severe hair loss that can affect even their physical health. British Medical Journal (BMJ)Here’s what you need to know about two conditions that can affect your sexual health.

low libido

After COVID infection, many patients complain of low libido or loss of libido. In such cases, the patient should consult a doctor to find out the cause and course of treatment.

It is also very necessary to have an open conversation with your partner.

premature ejaculation

This is another symptom that requires attention. Premature ejaculation is a worrying aspect of erectile dysfunction, and experts have pointed out that delayed ejaculation has long been a problem for men with Covid.

Again, we recommend that you consult your doctor first to know if your symptoms are caused by COVID and what course of treatment should be taken.

What are the most common symptoms of long-term COVID?

Some of the common signs of COVID over the long haul are fever, fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, brain fog, sleep disturbances, muscle pain, pounding heartbeat, loss of smell or taste, depression or anxiety.

The WHO has previously informed that the disease can cause severe disabilities such as vasculitis, heart and nerve-related illnesses.

What is the treatment?

If you have been suffering from these syndromes for a long time, see your doctor immediately. Your doctor may prescribe medications and ask you to do some light exercise to relieve stiffness in your joints and muscles.

Do not sit still even if it hurts. it will make it worse. Plan your day carefully and engage in moderate activity.