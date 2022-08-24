Monkeys may hold the key to future vaccines against all COVID variants and the original SARS virus





A recently created vaccine for monkeys provided comparable protection against most COVID-19 variants, including Omicron—In addition to the original SARS virus from the early 2000s. vaccine developed by researchers in Scripps Research Institute In California, it is protein-based like traditional flu vaccines, as opposed to mRNA-based COVID vaccines Pfizer and modern. A two-dose series was administered to rhesus monkeys.—a kind of “old world” monkey—in hopes of giving them immunity to COVID-19, according to paper Published earlier this month Science Translational Medicine. The results surprised researchers, saying that the vaccine was “equally effective” against most COVID variants of concern and, in some cases, “very effective” against Omicron variants. I understand. It also provided protection against SARSis a coronavirus that originated in China in 2002 and has spread to four other countries. SARS Over 8000 infectedkilling about 10% and devastating local economies. The strong immune response in rhesus monkeys is “fascinating,” said Raiees Andrabi, a researcher in the Institute’s immunology and microbiology department. luck. And the question arises whether scientists can design a vaccine that elicits a similar response in humans. The strong antibody response in the study monkeys contrasts with how the first-generation COVID vaccine protected humans. The original his COVID vaccine usually does not protect against Omicron variants until the first “booster” dose. Yet such protection is usually limited to severe illness and death. These shortcomings prompted Pfizer and Moderna to recently tweak their formulations to prevent infections from the now-dominant variants BA.4 and BA.5. The Scripps test results are undoubtedly great news for rhesus monkeys. The good news for humans is that the trial alerted scientists to the COVID-19 spike protein domain. If this area is targeted by a vaccine, it will likely lead to elimination of all SARS viruses encountered by vaccinated persons.. Creating a vaccine that works similarly in humans would be a tall order due to relatively small but important genetic differences, “but that’s not to say it’s impossible.” said Andravi. While Andravi’s team is awaiting the results of related research, they will continue to work on a pan-betacoronavirus vaccine that would provide protection against a broader family of coronaviruses.This family includes SARS. COVID-19 (novel coronavirus infection; an OC43-like virus that commonly causes the common cold. MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012. MERS has spread to his nearly 30 countries). spread to About 2,500 people infected, more than a third die. sign up for luck feature Subscribe to our mailing list and never miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews and surveys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/08/24/monkeys-could-hold-key-to-future-vaccine-for-all-covid-variants-and-original-sars-virus-omicron-coronavirus-betacoronavirus-pancoronavirus-vaccine-pansars/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos