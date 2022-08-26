Health
Why Experts Are Concerned About ‘Tomato Flu’ Outbreaks
- Authorities are concerned about the new outbreak after affecting at least 100 children in India.
- The disease is called “tomato flu” by researchers.
- No deaths from this disease have been reported.
Since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, people are more concerned than ever about potential disease threats.
The latest of these, called the ‘tomato flu’, has affected more than 100 children in India, according to recent Indian communications.
The authors report that tomato flu, possibly a viral disease, was first identified on 6 May 2022 in Kollam District, Kerala, India.
According to The Lancet, the disease is not considered life-threatening and will resolve on its own over time.
The Lancet says the main symptoms seen in infected children are:
As with many viral infections, other symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, dehydration, swollen joints, body aches, and common flu-like symptoms.
“There is a high possibility of infection through close contact.” Hannah NewmanMPH, director of infection control at New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital, told Healthline.
“This virus was named tomato flu based on the red, painful blisters that can mimic the appearance and size of a tomato,” Newman explained.
Although the disease is not considered life-threatening, it can cause an uncomfortable rash, fever, and joint pain.
“I don’t know exactly what caused my illness,” he admitted. Robert Glatter, MD, ER physician at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York. “But it could be a variant of hand-foot-and-mouth disease, or a sequela of chikungunya or dengue, both of which are mosquito-borne diseases.”
The Lancet author theorizes that the disease may even be a new type of hand-foot-and-mouth disease.
Newman warned that the disease could spread beyond India because it is a contagious virus.
Routine air travel can carry new pathogens almost anywhere, similar to what happened with COVID-19 and monkeypox, and can begin to affect older people.
“Given its similarities to hand-foot-and-mouth disease, if outbreaks of tomato flu in children are not controlled and prevented, the transmission could spread to adults, with serious consequences,” the authors of the communication said. .
“Similar to monkeypox, it is thought to be spread by contact with an infected person’s clothing, bedding, towels, sheets, toys, books, or other non-porous surfaces,” Glatter said. .
He added that the tomato flu virus could be a subspecies or “sequence” of hand-foot-and-mouth disease, but based on the Lancet report, there is no evidence that the disease is airborne or even droplet spread. .
Glatter also believes that chikungunya and dengue, endemic to the region, could put both the elderly and young children at risk from the tomato virus.
“Because their immune systems may not be as robust after they recover from these mosquito-borne viruses,” he said.
Glatter confirmed that there are currently no vaccines or antiviral drugs available to treat the disease.
“Supportive care, such as acetaminophen for fever and pain, and hydration can help patients feel better,” Glatter advised. “Hot compresses may help alleviate some of the discomfort associated with the painful nature of the rash.”
Newman said ways to prevent tomato flu include prompt isolation of infected patients and good hand hygiene.
She emphasized doing “environmental disinfection” of surfaces, toys, clothing and other items used by sick people.
“And restrict sharing of these items between other children and adults,” she added.
The concern, says Glatter, is that we don’t know what will happen to older patients or those with weakened immune systems if they develop the disease.
“That said, at this time, the risk of population spread is very low and people in the United States shouldn’t be overly concerned,” he continued.
Glatter warns that “vigilance is paramount” at a global level given that we have just experienced COVID-19 and monkeypox.
“The priority now is to determine whether the tomato virus is a virus, let alone a new virus,” he said. [consequence] of recent previous infection with a previously well-known and documented virus. ”
A new disease has been identified in children in southern India that resembles a specific class of mosquito-borne illnesses, such as Chikungunya.
There is no life-threatening condition so far.
Experts say the cause is still unknown, but it could be a new type of enterovirus, such as the coxsackie virus that causes painful blisters.
They also say the risk of population proliferation is low and people in the United States shouldn’t worry too much.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/tomato-flu-what-is-it-and-who-is-at-risk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who are Imran Khan’s parents? Imran Khan Biography, Parents Name, Nationality & More
- Bollywood: History and Facts of Hindi Cinema | What is Bollywood?
- Google is over: World’s most powerful AI chatbot ChatGPT offers human-like alternative to search engines
- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits West Java, Indonesia
- God of War Ragnarok Actor Campaigns to Play Kratos in TV Show
- Belmont hockey teams without home ice after rink closure
- Why Wall Street accepts the S&P 500 will crash 20%
- Google survived 2022
- Page not found: 404
- What to know about the Balenciaga ad scandal
- After attending PGRI’s anniversary in Semarang, Jokowi returned to Sumber’s residence in Solo
- Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee dies of cancer aged 34