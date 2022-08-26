Health
When should people with diabetes go to the hospital for COVID?
COVID-19 is a disease that can cause serious complications. Living with diabetes can increase your risk of serious illness. It is important for people with this condition to know how to manage their health and when to seek medical attention after contracting the virus.
COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) It is a disease caused by infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Diabetes Refers to a group of conditions that affect how the body processes Blood glucose level. Diabetics should Growing risk of serious COVID-19-related illness.As such, it is recommended that these individuals obtain COVID-19 vaccine Maintain safety measures.
Many people experience mild symptoms from COVID-19 and do not need to go to the hospital. However, if you see any signs of urgency, it is recommended that you seek immediate medical attention.
This article explains when people with diabetes should go to the hospital for COVID-19. It also discusses how to prevent and treat symptoms.
according to ADApeople with diabetes are at increased risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19 infection.
a 2020 Analysis shows people with type 1 When type 2 diabetes Three times the risk of complications compared to people without diabetes. for example, 2020 research22.2% of people in intensive care units had diabetes, compared with 10.1% of the total population hospitalized with COVID-19.
People with diabetes generally Probability is high Experiencing complications from viral infections. This is especially true if they are experiencing. complications from their diabetes.More research is needed to see exactly why diabetes increases her risk of COVID-19 complications, but the evidence is that it does. high level of inflammation a person may experience.
In addition to altered inflammatory responses,
In addition, diabetic patients higher risk Effects of DKA when infected with the virus.a 2022 review note that COVID-19 increases the risk of DKA, resulting in less positive COVID-19-related results.a
People infected with COVID-19 should consult a doctor to determine the best treatment. Treatment for COVID-19 may vary depending on the risk of severe disease. Because people with diabetes are at increased risk of complications, doctors may advise certain treatments.
The CDC recommends that people with diabetes take certain steps if they become ill.these are
- continue to take insulin and diabetes medication as prescribed
- Check your blood sugar every 4 hours
- eat normally
- drink liquids without extra calories
- Check your weight daily, as effortless weight loss can indicate hyperglycemia
- Morning and evening temperature check
It is also important to have enough medications such as insulin, and easy-to-make foods on hand that last for weeks.Man
of National Institutes of Health (NIH) It also provides guidelines for managing COVID-19 at home, including medication use.of
Certain safety measures can help reduce your risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2 and developing COVID-19.of
- wash hands frequently with soap and water
- avoid crowds
- Wearing a properly fitted mask in poorly ventilated indoor environments
of
- avoid contact with sick people
- Get tested for SARS-CoV-2 after known exposure
- Stay home if you are sick or test positive for COVID-19
If a person tests positive for COVID-19, taking certain precautions can prevent complications. These include:
- Talk to a healthcare professional about how to manage COVID-19
- Check your blood sugar frequently
- Stay hydrated
- continue to take diabetes medicine
People with diabetes are at increased risk of developing serious complications of COVID-19. If you experience any warning signs of COVID-19, such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, or confusion, it is recommended that you seek immediate medical attention. In addition, it is recommended to consult a medical professional if blood sugar is difficult to control.
To manage your condition, we recommend that you keep your blood sugar checked regularly and take your prescribed medications.To avoid COVID-19, get vaccinated, wash your hands regularly, and You can also take preventive measures such as wearing a face mask if necessary.
