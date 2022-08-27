Health
A single dose of alcohol can change your brain
Overview: A single dose of alcohol permanently alters synaptic structure and mitochondrial dynamics, researchers report.
sauce: University of Cologne
A team of researchers from the Universities of Cologne, Mannheim and Heidelberg found that even a single dose of alcohol permanently altered the morphology of neurons.
In particular, synaptic structure and mitochondrial dynamics are affected by alcohol. Drosophila melanogaster Using the Drosophila genetic model system, Professor Henrike Scholz and her team Her members Michèle Tegtmeier and Michael Berger showed that alterations in mitochondrial movement at synapses reduce the rewarding effects of alcohol .
These results suggest that even a single consumption event can lay the groundwork for alcohol addiction.
This research PNAS .
What brain changes accompany the transition from sporadic drinking to chronic alcohol abuse?
That is the question investigated by a joint research project with working groups from the Universities of Mannheim Heidelberg and the Universities of Cologne. Most scientific studies have examined the effects of chronic alcohol consumption on the brain’s control center, the hippocampus. Henrike Scholz explained that little is known about
“We set out to discover ethanol-dependent molecular changes. These, in turn, provide the basis for permanent cellular changes following a single acute ethanol intoxication.” Effects were examined at the molecular, cellular and behavioral level,” Scholz said.
The working hypothesis was that a single dose of ethanol formed a positive association with alcohol, similar to memory formation after a single lesson.
The team tested that hypothesis using studies in Drosophila and mouse models and found ethanol-induced changes in two areas: mitochondrial dynamics and the balance between neuronal synapses. Mitochondria provide energy to cells, especially nerve cells. Mitochondria work to optimally deliver energy to cells.
Mitochondrial movement was disturbed in ethanol-treated cells. The chemical balance between specific synapses was also disturbed. These changes remained permanent and were confirmed by changes in animal behavior.
Morphological remodeling of neurons is a well-known basis of learning and memory. These so-called cellular plasticity mechanisms are central to learning and memory, and are also believed to be central to the formation of associative memory for drug-related rewards. Therefore, some of the observed morphological changes may affect ethanol-related memory formation.
Along with mitochondrial movement within neurons, which is also important for synaptic transmission and plasticity, researchers speculate that these ethanol-dependent cellular changes are important for the development of addictive behaviors.
“It is remarkable that the cellular processes contributing to such complex reward behaviors are conserved across species, suggesting a similar role in humans,” said Scholz. “This could be a common cellular process essential for learning and memory.”
Both of the observed mechanisms can explain observations in mice that one addiction experience can increase alcohol consumption and subsequent relapses of alcohol.
“These mechanisms may even be relevant to human observations that initial alcoholism at an early age is a significant risk factor for the development of subsequent alcoholism and alcoholism,” says Professor Scholz. explained.
“This means that identifying changes in sustained ethanol dependence is an important first step in understanding how acute drinking turns into chronic alcohol abuse. ”
About this neuroscience research news
author: press office
sauce: University of Cologne
contact: Press Office – University of Cologne
image: image is public domain
Original research: closed access.
“Single-dose ethanol intoxication causes acute and persistent neuronal changes in the brain” Johannes Knabbe et al. PNAS
Overview
Single-dose ethanol intoxication causes acute and persistent neuronal changes in the brain
Alcoholism at an early age is a risk factor for the development of addictive behavior.
To uncover neuronal molecular correlates of acute ethanol intoxication, we used stable isotope-labeled mice in combination with quantitative mass spectrometry to screen over 2,000 hippocampal proteins. 72 of them had up to a 2-fold change in synaptic abundance after ethanol exposure. These included mitochondrial proteins and proteins important for neuronal morphology, such as MAP6 and ankyrin G.
Based on these candidate proteins, we discovered acute and persistent molecular, cellular, and behavioral changes following a single intoxication in alcohol-naive mice. Immunofluorescence analysis revealed shortening of the first segment of axons. His two-photon in vivo imaging in longitudinal direction showed increased synaptic dynamics and mitochondrial trafficking in axons.Knockdown of mitochondrial trafficking in dopaminergic neurons abolished conditioned alcohol preference Drosophila Flies.
This study introduces mitochondrial trafficking as a process involved in reward learning and highlights the potential of high-resolution proteomics to identify cellular mechanisms associated with addictive behavior.
|
Sources
2/ https://neurosciencenews.com/alcohol-brain-change-21298/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]