Michigan State University veterinarian investigating cause of parvovirus outbreak





East Lansing, Michigan (WILX) – Veterinarians at Michigan State University are working to determine what caused the parvovirus outbreak in northern Michigan. A new strain of parvovirus is making dozens of dogs sick.Because veterinarians aren’t required to report parvo cases to states, it’s not clear how many dogs have died from the new strain. There is none. What we do know is that at least 30 dogs have died in Ossego County in the past two months. Vets are trying to figure out why a disease with a highly successful vaccine is spreading so quickly. is a vaccine, they say. Lydia Sattler of the Jackson County Animal Shelter said she had a previous infection with parvovirus. read: CDC issues guidance to Michigan parents as monkeypox looms back to school “First of all, I think people need to know not to panic: Parvo has been around for a very long time,” Sattler said. A new strain raises alarms, but Sattler isn’t panicking. Neither do experts like Kim Dodd of the MSU Veterinary Institute. “We didn’t see anything clinically or diagnostically unique to this particular parvo strain,” Dodd said. The only difference with this strain is that when the dogs first showed parvovirus-like symptoms, they were negative. Did. “We’re digging deeper into this from a diagnostic standpoint and trying to understand if there’s something in this strain that could explain why we’re seeing differences in testing,” Dodd said. Veterinarians say pet owners don’t need to change their dog’s routine, but they should watch for signs of parvo, such as vomiting, bloody stools, fever, and turning their nose to food and water. If your dog shows any of these signs, it should be tested. The vet also said it’s not a bad idea to check with your own vet to make sure your dog is up to date. “In any case, before bringing your dog into contact with other animals, you need to make sure your dog has a full set of vaccinations and is fully protected against all kinds of diseases,” Sattler said. I’m here. If the dog is not vaccinated, it should be vaccinated or kept away from other dogs. However, pet owners with vaccinated dogs need not worry too much. “Both of my dogs, fully vaccinated, are at daycare today. This is going to be a better weekend for all of us,” Dodd said. Jackson County Animal Shelter will provide free parvovirus vaccination as long as supplies last. If you want to make sure your immunizations are up to date, we also do other immunizations on Thursdays. No reservation required. Veterinary experts say parvovirus is not contagious to humans or other animals. Next: Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old Oakland County girl. She was last seen on August 18th.

