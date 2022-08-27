Health
Data Show Disparities in Virginia Monkeypox Vaccine Distribution
About 26% of monkeypox cases affect Caucasians, but about 53% of vaccines reach Caucasians.
Virginia, USA — monkeypox patient Virginia Since the start of the outbreak, it continues to rise with approximately 302 cases.
In Northern Virginia, Fairfax County leads with 67, followed by Arlington County with 47 and Alexandria with 43.
According to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health, 6,499 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine have been administered in the Commonwealth.
The dashboard also shows disparities in vaccine distribution.
“We are talking specifically about black and Latinx people, especially individuals. Equity director Torrian Baskerville said.
Black men make up the majority of Commonwealth monkeypox cases, according to the latest figures from Virginia.
About 26% of monkeypox cases affect Caucasians, but about 53% of vaccines reach Caucasians. That’s about 3,434 doses compared to just 1,273 for black residents.
Data from DC highlight similar disparities.
Baskerville says the message around monkeypox contributes to the disparity.
“When this started hitting our community, we noticed that individuals were starting to use terms like gay disease.
Virginia expands JYNNEOS vaccine eligibility to anyone who has had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks, regardless of sexual orientation or gender, or sex workers or staff in whom sexual activity occurs .
Baskerville said increased eligibility would help narrow the gap, but state and local governments should do more outreach through community organizations and community health groups relevant to Black and Latinx communities. I recommend that you should do
“We are temporary human beings, so we do not do business with, work with, or have connections with people who are greatly affected, but if you are within a network of individuals who do, I It means near, it means in danger,” said Baskerville.
As for Maryland, the Department of Health has not provided an up-to-date dashboard on monkeypox cases and vaccination. Montgomery and Prince George counties are asking the federal government for additional vaccines. All available appointments are currently booked.
WUSA9 turned on Roku and Amazon Fire TVDownload the app now to watch live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories right at your fingertips.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.13newsnow.com/article/news/health/monkeypox/vaccine-distribution-data-virginia-show-a-racial-disparity/65-6d0ded41-5d77-48c4-8ca8-b9f422430cbb
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]