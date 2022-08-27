Vaccines have nearly eradicated polio.This survivor encourages those who don’t have a shot to get one





Current19:59This polio survivor is driving immunizations amid global pandemic When Saphia Ibrahim was a year old living in Somalia, she contracted a virus that changed her life. She contracted polio, which her vaccinations have nearly eradicated in most parts of the world. But with polio recurring in some parts of the world, she urges everyone to make sure they get vaccinated so they don’t have to go through what she did. “Polio is a lifelong disease. It is a disorder that gets worse over time,” said Ibrahim Current Guest host Nora Young. polio spreads again US, UK and parts of Israel. Canada has been without a polio diagnosis for decades. The majority of Canadians are vaccinated against polio, and although vaccination rates among children fluctuate, Latest federal data available A 2017 survey found that about 90% of young children received all three mandatory polio immunizations. Saphia Ibrahim used her story to advocate vaccines, including at International Development Week in Ottawa in 2020, and met with then-Minister for International Development Karina Gould. (Submitted by Saphia Ibrahim) Ibrahim wants people to know that polio can have long-term consequences. Known by some as crippler, in some cases it permanently damages the nerve cells that control muscles, leading to paralysis. Growing up with the disease, Ibrahim could only crawl and could not walk. That meant she couldn’t attend school because she didn’t have access to schools in Somalia. Now, even after receiving treatment in Canada, she still has mobility issues. “Walking, biking, running, even climbing stairs can be difficult. Anything that requires physical activity is difficult for me,” she said. Ibrahim wants to keep people up to date on vaccinations. “As a polio survivor, listen [of a] new event in new york Other countries are very sad and very personal to me,” she said. “It is sad that we have a vaccine that works to prevent polio. is.” global setback According to Dr Olakunle Alonge, the international community has worked to completely eradicate polio. The recent relapse is a setback, he says, but there’s a silver lining in that more attention is being paid to the disease. “The focus on the Global Polio Eradication Initiative may actually help push the effort to the last mile,” said Allong, associate professor of global health at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. I’m here. The Public Health Association of Canada estimates that polio paralyzed 11,000 people in Canada between 1949 and 1954. (New Brunswick State Archives) “It also portends problems with vaccination coverage,” he added. “It’s really important to realize that these vaccines are safe.” In Canada, Public Health Canada intends to: Wastewater testing begins in select cities Check for traces of poliovirus. Dr. Allison McGeer, an infectious disease specialist at the Sinai Health System in Toronto, said this shouldn’t be considered cause for alarm. “On a relative scale, the number of polio cases worldwide is still very low. Vaccine coverage is still very high,” McGeer said. “It’s not that eradication won’t happen. It just takes focus, effort and recommitment to make sure it happens.” With files from CBC News. Produced by Melissa Gismondi and Meli Gums.

