Polio found in New York City sewage, not tap water
Claim: Polio found in New York City tap water
rear polio cases reported By New York state health officials in July, social media users began claiming the virus was found in New York City tap water.
This claim focuses primarily on Mayor Eric Adams. twitter When tick tock account.
Read the screenshot “Remember when Mayor Adam told everyone in New York City to drink tap water?” Tweet it was shared on Instagram on August 12“Anyway, they found polio in the New York City water supply.”
The post received over 1,000 likes in one week.a Posted on Instagram on August 13, now deleted also shared a screenshot, which received over 100,000 likes.
However, no virus was detected in tap water. Detected in sewage samples by wastewater testing.
Tap water passes through a separate system that doesn’t come in contact with sewage, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health told USA TODAY.
USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user who shared this allegation for comment.
Polio detected in drain water
New York State Department of Health and New York City Department of Health and Mental Health Announced on August 12 that Poliovirus detected in city wastewaterindicating that the virus may be circulating locally.
“New Yorkers should know that wastewater is not the same as drinking water.” Samantha FaldoA spokeswoman for the New York State Department of Health told USA TODAY in an email. “Wastewater collected in sewers is not a source of infection or transmission to the general public.”
Wastewater will be sent to a local wastewater treatment plant, while potable water will come from a water system that does not interact with sewage, Fuld explained. The two systems are completely separate.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, polio is “spread primarily by person-to-person contact.” It can also be acquired by “eating raw or undercooked food” or by consuming drinks contaminated with “faeces of an infected person.”
Drinking water in New York City is considered “superior quality” and is sanitized with chlorine and UV light to promote safe consumption. According to the city’s 2021 Drinking Water Supply and Quality Report.
“Drinking water is routinely tested for levels of over 100 different contaminants to ensure it meets stringent drinking water standards before it reaches New Yorkers’ water supplies,” says Fuld. said.
Fact check:Baby carrots are safely washed in chlorinated water
State health departments began testing wastewater for polio after the first confirmed case of polio in the United States in almost a decade. Reported in Rockland County July 21st.
Our Rating: No
Based on our research, we believe that the claim that polio was found in New York City tap water is false. Polio was detected in sewage samples as part of water quality monitoring. A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health said there are separate systems for wastewater and tap water, and this separation does not allow contamination of tap water.
