Is monkeypox an STD? Experts dismiss this question as semantic: “This discussion is somewhat distracting.”





now the majority of About 48,000 A global monkeypox epidemic affects men who have sex with men. Recent research has identified the virus in semen, and World Health Organization officials said last month that it may be linked to “invasive contact.”

However, the kind of close contact that often occurs during sex and spreads the virus can also occur separately. is not limited. And the WHO says it is still evaluating how transmission of the virus, which appears to have recently mutated, occurs.

Epidemiologists say it’s really hard to distinguish between close contact and sexual spread. Anyway, for the average person, it might not be a problem. “At this point in the outbreak, the discussion is somewhat distracting,” said Executive Director David C. Harvey. National Coalition of STD DirectorsSaid luck. a vague category Part of the problem here, experts say, is that there really isn’t a set definition for STDs or infectious diseases. Whether monkeypox is an STI is largely a matter of semantics, Harvey and other experts say. Debate: Is a potentially deadly virus merely sexually ‘transmissible’ (apparently it is), or is it really sexually ‘transmissible’? “The definition of what a sexually transmitted disease is, frankly, is pretty arbitrary,” said Dr. Edward Hook, professor of infectious diseases at the Marnix E. Geesink School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. luck. “Kissing can give you the flu, and kissing can give you laryngitis, but we don’t call them STDs,” says Hook, who is also a scientific adviser to the American Sexual Health Association. I was. Although rare, Zika and Ebola can also be transmitted sexually through genital secretions, “but we don’t consider them sexually transmitted,” Harvey said. Herpes, syphilis, chlamydia, and other common sexually transmitted infections aren’t just transmitted through sexual contact, Harvey noted, and can be transmitted in other ways, such as through childbirth. Another disease commonly thought of as an STD, hepatitis C, is actually rarely transmitted through sex and is more commonly transmitted by other means, such as sharing needles while using drugs. Hook pointed out. double-edged sword Declaring monkeypox a sexually transmitted disease has certain advantages. Some policies require free diagnosis and treatment, Hook said. But there are also downsides. Frankly, it’s a stigma that hinders monkeypox and all sexually transmitted disease prevention efforts. “America in particular has a problem with stigma around sex and sexual health,” Hook said. “It discourages people from seeking care. It discourages patients from seeking testing and giving appropriate treatment. [medical] history, thus facilitating continued infection. ” Stigma not only keeps patients from talking, it keeps doctors from asking questions. Health care providers may choose not to ask patients about their sexual history or test them for sexually transmitted infections if they feel uncomfortable talking about sex, he added. . “For these reasons, the incidence of traditionally reported STIs such as gonorrhea and syphilis across the Western world is high, even though the United States spends more money on this problem than any other region. highest,” he said. Monkeypox is clearly sexually linked, experts say. We need to focus on educating the public with accurate information through candid conversations. You shouldn’t waste your time parting your hair. “I think what we have to focus on these days is how do we overcome this epidemic,” Harvey said. “And that means ignoring terminology, avoiding stigma, and clearly educating people on the information they need to protect their health.”

