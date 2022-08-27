First female monkeypox case confirmed in North Carolina





North Carolina confirmed its first female monkeypox case. The Wake County Health Department said in a news release Thursday that two female residents of Wake County had confirmed cases of monkeypox. did not announce “While this global pandemic appears to primarily affect men who have sex with other men, monkeypox is a public health concern for all of us,” said Wake County’s preventive health director. Rebecca Kaufman said in a release. Across the United States, the monkeypox virus has so far primarily affected men who have sex with men, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasized “Anyone who has had close personal contact with someone who has monkeypox, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, is at risk.” As of Sunday, there were about 16,930 people nationwide. Of the cases, at least 132 women had been diagnosed with monkeypox. Monkeypox is usually accompanied by flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash. A monkeypox patient can spread the virus to others from the time symptoms begin until the rash has completely healed and a new layer of skin has formed. CDC Most infections last 2-4 weeks. The virus is spread from person to person through skin-to-skin contact, contact with an infectious rash, body fluids or respiratory secretions, Wake County Health Department said. You can also become infected by touching objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding, towels, etc.) or surfaces used by monkeypox patients. CDC . North Carolina has had 288 confirmed monkeypox cases statewide since June, according to state data Friday morning. Wake County, where the female case was confirmed, had 31 documented cases as of Thursday. Mecklenburg County has at least 126 confirmed cases. On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County health officials announced that at least six people in the county were infected. hospitalized I have had monkeypox since the local outbreak began. The county also reported its first case of monkeypox in a child under the age of 18. No deaths have been reported as of Tuesday. A monkeypox vaccine called JYNNEOS can prevent disease or reduce symptoms if given within 14 days of someone being exposed to monkeypox. inoculate once. Health departments throughout North Carolina, including Mecklenburg and Wake counties, are urging people who have been in close physical contact with a person diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days or who have known sexual relations to be infected with monkeypox. We vaccinate people at high risk. My partner was diagnosed with monkeypox. High-risk criteria also include transgender individuals and men who have had sex with men who report having multiple anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days.

