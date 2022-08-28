Polio found in New York state’s fourth wastewater system





Health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to prevent polio get immunity After the virus was found in a fourth urban sewage system.

Sequence analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detected poliovirus in four Sullivan County samples, two in July and two in August, the state health department said Friday. The virus was genetically related to the virus that infected a paralyzed patient in Rockland County in July.

polio virus had already found Wastewater in Rockland and Orange County this summer, and in New York City. In a report earlier this month, the CDC said: polio virus It may have been in circulation in New York for up to a year. “There are already too many New Yorkers paralyzed by polio. I don’t want to see another paralyzed,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a statement. “Polio in New York today is an imminent threat to all adults and children who have not been vaccinated or polio-vaccinated. We must do everything possible to ensure that we protect ourselves, our children and our patients from this dangerous and debilitating disease through effective vaccination.” The State Department of Health states that unvaccinated New Yorkers who live, work, attend school, or visit Rockland County, Orange County, New York City, or Sullivan County are at risk of contracting the paralytic disease. He said the risk was the highest. The person who had polio had not been vaccinated and had not traveled recently. The strain they infected mutated from the live version used in vaccines not administered in the United States.The virus used in the Sabin vaccine is too weak to cause polio symptoms.Parasisis or death. cause, scientists say. The New York case is the second confirmed community-acquired case of poliovirus in the United States since 1979, according to the CDC. Meanwhile, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan counties have polio immunization rates well below state averages. As of August 1, Rockland County polio immunization coverage was 60.3%. Orange County has 58.7% of her and Sullivan County has 62.3%, while the statewide average of children who have received her three polio immunizations by their second birthday is 79% of him. The state wants vaccination coverage well above 90%. Children attending public schools in New York must show proof of polio vaccination.

“There is no cure for polio, but it can be prevented with a safe and effective vaccine that has been used in the United States for a very long time to eradicate the disease,” said Nancy McGraw of the Sullivan County Health Department. said in a statement. As long as people take vaccination seriously, we have the ability to stop it. ” Health authorities can monitor the spread of disease in communities by testing sewage. This is the process previously used to track her COVID-19 spread. People infected with polio shed the virus in their stool. Polio is highly contagious and is mostly asymptomatic. About 25% of those infected experience mild or flu-like symptoms, but many can be attributed to other illnesses. Patients experience paralysis and life-threatening symptoms in approximately 1% of cases. The virus usually enters the body through the mouth through hands contaminated with faeces of an infected person. Respiratory and mouth-to-mouth transmission via saliva can also occur. Health officials said it was important to note that alcohol-based sanitizers do not work against some types of bacteria, such as polio. I’m here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/Polio-found-in-fourth-New-York-wastewater-system-17403219.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos