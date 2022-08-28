Blacks and Asians wait longer for cancer diagnosis, new study finds

Blacks and Asians have waited up to six weeks longer. cancer A new analysis found more diagnostics than Caucasians.

A new study conducted by the University of Exeter. cancer research uk and reported Guardianexamined latencies in seven different cancers.

The study analyzed more than 126,000 cases over a 10-year period and found an average time to diagnosis for Caucasians of 55 days. Blacks found him waiting 61 days (11% longer), while Asians waited an average of 60 days (9% longer) from when they first saw the GP.

Overall, studies have found that minority groups wait longer to be diagnosed with many cancers, including breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer.

One of the most alarming findings is the disparity in the diagnosis of cancers affecting the esophagus or stomach, with Asians waiting an average of 100 days, more than six weeks longer than Caucasian patients’ 53 days. I was.

This review does not explain why wait times vary from race to race.

Javier Bhatt, CEO of the Racial Equality Foundation, said: Guardian The findings were “deeply alarming for their potentially life-changing health implications for blacks and Asians.”

“We urgently need to address these underlying factors that prevent black and Asian patients from having a chance to fight cancer.”

Average Longest Wait Time to Diagnosis breast cancer It was found to be 43 days for white women, 56 days for Asians, and 73 days for blacks.

The researchers say that while efforts are being made to improve awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and the need for screening, “the findings may help black women navigate the path to a diagnosis of symptomatic breast cancer.” It suggests the need for further investigation.”

Cancers that affect the prostate were found to take longer to be diagnosed in black and Asian men compared to white men, taking an average of 7 and 13 days, respectively.

The researchers attributed this to inequalities in primary care services and warned that GP interpretation of symptoms could lead to delays. new genetic blood test aims to improve the early detection of prostate cancer Black men are twice as likely to develop the disease and die as white men.

Colorectal cancer was found to be unequal in diagnosis time, with blacks on average 14 days longer and Asians 24 days longer than whites.

Further analysis performed by Guardian They also found that blacks and Asians had an average 37% increase in waiting time for a myeloma (blood cancer) diagnosis.

Lead researcher Tanimora Martins said highlighting disparities “will help improve experiences of trust and care among minority groups.”

“Further research is needed, but the findings of this study deepen our understanding and help focus interventions to minimize ethnic inequalities.”

Martins added that more needs to be done to improve cancer screening coverage for minority groups.

“We urgently need to understand why this applies to black and Asian groups,” he said.

The study comes as the government develops a 10-year cancer plan aimed at improving and treating cancer, including a priority to “tackling inequalities and inequalities.”

Following extended consultations on the plan, Sajid Habidthe then-Secretary of Health and Human Services said:

“But unfortunately for him, like many people in minority communities, it was discovered too late.

“We are expanding the cancer call for evidence to inform our 10-year cancer plan to better understand why people are not coming forward. ”