Sugar-free sweeteners may affect the human microbiome and alter blood sugar response, study finds





Today, people trying to keep their weight down often succumb to non-nutritive sweeteners that provide the level of sweetness they need minus the calories that come with it.

unsplash However, new study We have found that these sugar substitutes can affect the microbiome in ways that alter blood sugar levels in the long term. The recent study builds on a 2014 study by Eran Elinav, an immunologist and microbiome researcher at the Weizmann Institute for Science and the German National Cancer Center, who found that nonnutritive sweeteners affect the mouse microbiome, It has been found to have the effect of altering the blood sugar response. A recent study by Elinav found similar effects in humans. Researchers surveyed over 1,300 individuals who strictly consumed nutritious sweeteners in their daily lives and identified 120 groups. They were then divided into six groups. There were two control groups and four of his groups taking either aspartame, saccharin, stevia, or sucralose well below his daily allowance by the FDA. Elinav explained that distinct changes in the composition and function of gut microbes were observed in individuals who ingested non-nutritive sweeteners, along with the molecules they secrete into the peripheral blood. This suggests that the human gut microbes respond to each of these sweeteners. Looking at non-nutritive sweeteners as a group, saccharin and sucralose, two of the non-nutritive sweeteners, have substantial effects on glucose tolerance in healthy adults, and microbial alterations can affect people’s glycemic response. found to be highly correlated with the changes seen in . To form a causal link, Elinav and his team transferred microbial samples from study subjects to germ-free mice, which do not have their own microbiome.

unsplash “The results were very impressive,” Elinav said. We transplanted the individual’s microbiome collected at time points.When consuming each nonnutritive sweetener, the recipient mice developed glycemic changes that very significantly mirrored those of the donor individual. “In contrast, the microbiome of the lowest responder was largely unable to elicit such a glycemic response. These results suggest that microbiome changes in response to human consumption of nonnutritive sweeteners are highly suggesting that it may induce glycemic changes in consumers in a personalized way.” Elinav emphasizes that sweeteners affect each person differently due to the unique composition of the microbiome. However, he stresses the need to recognize the fact that non-nutritive sweeteners are not inert to the human body as was originally believed.

