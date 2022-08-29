The tiny batteries that power our devices pose a danger to children, report says





Despite publicity campaigns to warn parents about the danger, emergency room visits as a result of battery poisoning doubled from 2010 to 2019 compared to 1990 to 2009. That’s according to a study published Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

This indicates that children under the age of 18 have an average of one battery-related emergency visit every 1.25 hours, according to the report. Children under the age of five are most at risk, especially those between her one and her two years of age, the report notes. I often put what I find in my mouth.

Lithium coin cell batteries still draw strong currents even after they are removed from the device they are powering. When a battery gets stuck in a child’s throat, saliva interacts with the electrical current, causing “a chemical reaction that causes severe burns to the esophagus in as little as two hours, causing esophageal perforation, vocal cord paralysis, and even erosions into the esophagus.” airways (trachea), or major blood vessels I alerted the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital.

“The battery literally punctured his esophagus and trachea (airway), allowing bile from his stomach to flow back up into his lungs,” the couple said, adding that the nonprofit they created to educate other parents about the dangers. I shared it on the Foundation’s website, Emmett’s Fight Foundation. The batteries also burned the nerves in Emmett’s vocal cords, the Launches said.to deal with complications from his injury, Emmett underwent six surgeries in five years, including a full esophagus replacement using part of his intestines. “As a mother, I replay the morning when I realized Emmett’s illness over and over in my head. If I was just paying attention to the type of battery the remote needed, how could I have never figured it out?” Carla Rauch wrote in blog to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. batteries are everywhere Button batteries are ubiquitous nowadays A home that includes blinking and animated ornaments, clip-on reading lights, singing greeting cards, and a few other places you might not think of. Other common items containing lithium batteries include calculators, digital thermometers, flameless candles, flashing jewelry, handheld games and toys, hearing aids, laser pointers, glowing bouncy balls, penlights, mini remotes, and pedometers. , a motion recorder, and one that speaks and sings. Books, and of course car key fobs and smart watches, According to the National Poison Control Center. A new study analyzed data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. The system tracks emergency room visits at more than 100 US hospitals. Analysis showed that the majority (90%) of these battery-related emergency room visits were due to battery ingestion, followed by nose (5.7%), ear (2.5%), mouth without swallowing ( 1.8%) and put the battery in. Although not as serious as ingestion, lithium batteries stuck in the ears or nose can reportedly cause serious injuries, including nasal septum and eardrum perforation, hearing loss, and facial paralysis. What should parents do? Prevention is key. Do not insert or replace batteries in front of small children. Glowing things are attractive. Promptly and safely dispose of expired batteries. Experts also recommend keeping replacement batteries out of the reach of children. “Try to choose products with battery compartments that can only be opened with a screwdriver or special tool, or products with child-safe closures. It will be tightly sealed.” Advised Connecticut Children’s Hospital The National Poison Control Center recommends taking extra care with batteries larger than a dime. “Lithium batteries with a diameter of 20 mm are one of the most serious problems when swallowed. If swallowed and not removed immediately, these large button batteries can be fatal or puncture a child’s esophagus,” the center notes. I’m here. Always supervise children playing with toys or devices containing button batteries, and educate older children about the hazards and make sure they are available to help. What should I do if I suspect a child has swallowed a battery or put it in their nose or ear? The NPCC advises, “Call the National Battery Ingestion Hotline at 800-498-8666 immediately. Immediate action is important. Don’t wait for symptoms to appear.” Signs of ingestion can look like a child swallowing a coin, so watch out, experts Said. Typical behaviors include wheezing, drooling, coughing, vomiting, chest discomfort, refusal to eat, or nausea when trying to drink or eat. A child may take several days to realize that their symptoms are serious. “It’s also important to know if the magnet was ingested with the battery, as this can cause further injury. X-rays of the child’s entire neck, esophagus and abdomen are usually required.” Texas Children’s Hospital If you suspect ingestion, don’t induce vomiting in your child, advises Texas Children’s. Do not give the child food or drink until the X-ray shows that the battery has migrated past the esophagus. “A battery stuck in the esophagus can cause serious damage in as little as two hours and must be removed as soon as possible. Batteries in the nose and ears should also be removed immediately to avoid permanent damage.” It must be removed.

