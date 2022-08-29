Genomic epidemiology and emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in the United Arab Emirates

This study demonstrates for the first time the entry of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern and interest and the dynamics of the outbreak in the UAE. The ongoing large-scale transmission worldwide and the continued evolution of new strains demonstrate the importance of stringent mitigation measures to effectively control the spread of the virus. To do so, a better understanding of phylogenetic spread and transmission dynamics may contribute to a more targeted and effective response to the pandemic.

Analysis of 1274 viral genomes collected in the United Arab Emirates shows the presence of 11 major clades. The emergence of root clade A and East Asia B is evident in early 2020, suggesting an early spatiotemporal introduction to the UAE. Distribution of offspring B.1 and B.1.1 containing the spike mutation D614G began in early May 2020 despite alarmed health measures. This could suggest multiple independent invasions from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East before the nationwide lockdown. B.1.1 was distributed locally until late July 2020 as nationwide public health measures were implemented. British strains (B.1.1.74, B.1.1.220, B.1.1.296, B.1.1.220, B.1.1.190), European strains (B.1.398, B.1.1.10) and 2020 UAE system from June to July (B.1.1.263).

In summer 2020, the spread of B.1.177 and B.1 in Western Europe was marked by the presence of mutations in the RBD (S:S477) important for ACE2 binding and antibody recognition.15,39We reported the presence of these clades in the UAE in addition to B.1.1 and B.1.2, which had been scattered around the world when international flights resumed in late July 2020. Surprisingly, in early 2021 we observed a resurgence of the A clade, specifically his Pango lineages A, A.20, A.28 and A23.1, converging spikes that may provide fitness benefits. A possible mutation was described.44We reported the first A.23.1 case in September 2020 and 32 cases in early 2021. Substrains A.22 and A.28 can be described by independent entries and are reported only in home quarantine cases.

The spread of VOCs (B.1.1.7, B.1.351 & P.​​1) and VOIs (B.1.525) followed the gradual reopening of borders and global travel.Our results showed that the proportion of VOCs was greater in males than in females, and significantly in patients aged 48 years and older.45,46, B.1.1.7 (p < 0.001), B.1.351 (p < 0.001), and A.23.1 (p = 0.009) were associated with increased severity based on hospitalization rates. Fatal cases were more likely if patients were infected with He B.1.351 (p < 0.001) and A.23.1 (p = 0.022), whereas B.1.1.7 (p = 0.183) It was not significantly associated with deaths. 10 out of 12 defining spike protein substitutions in B.1.1.7 reported an association with hospitalization. Similarly, we reported an association between six defining mutations in B.1.351 and hospitalization. For A.23.1, four defining variants were associated with hospital admissions. The spread of B.1.351 and B.1.525 lineages is not associated with hospitalization, probably due to the small sample size.

Mutational analysis was performed to define a significant correlation between patient severity and mutations leading to amino acid sequence changes. A total of 37 structural and accessory proteins of SARS-CoV-2 are significantly associated with her COVID-19 hospitalization after adjustment for age and sex, and after Bonferroni correction. Overall, more mutations were observed in structural spike proteins (n ​​= 13). Our study identified four major variants of spike area concern associated with hospitalizations. N501Y, present in strains B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, has been reported to increase ACE2 binding affinity.47 and as a means of immune escape39Other mutations, such as A570D, D1118H, P681H, S982A, T716I, D3L, S194L, and S235F in the nucleocapsid proteins, plus two deletions in the spike protein, H69-V70 and Y144, were found in the B.1.1.7 strain. Discovered inStudies Showing Increased Risk of Hospitalization and Critical Illness in B.1.1.7 Patients Compared to Wild-Type Variants45,48The B.1.351 lineage mutations found in this study, such as A701V, were reported by Campbell et al.49 Increases infection rate by 25% and hospital mortality by 20%. Other mutations reported in the spike and nucleocapsid regions (S: A243; N: M1X and S2Y) reported in this study are associated with hospitalizations, but the association of these mutations with severity is lacking. No studies have been shown. The importance of ORF1a and ORF1b has been reported in viral replication, transcription, morphogenesis, and host evasion of the immune response. Consistent with our results, her A1708D, I2230T, and T1001I mutations in her ORF1a found in the alpha lineage are associated with hospitalization.45The remaining mutations in ORF1ab (L730F, M372I, T350N, A1708D, I2230T, T1001I, K3353, F3677, G3676, L3667F, S3675, T239I, K1383R) have not been reported to correlate with severity in other studies. Hmm.

Other significant correlations have been reported between hospitalization outcomes and accessory proteins such as ORF8 and ORF9b. Although accessory proteins are not involved in viral replication, accumulating evidence indicates their critical role in viral pathogenesis. Most mutations in accessory proteins were in ORF8 and were not identified in other studies. ORF8 has been shown to induce major histocompatibility class I (MHC1) downregulation and provide protection against cytotoxic T cells (CTL).50Moreover, ORF8-expressing and SARS-CoV-2-infected cells were resistant to CLT lysis and were restored upon knockdown of ORF8 expression.50,51It has been suggested that SARS-CoV-2 could potentially benefit from missense mutations in the ORF8 protein to evade immune surveillance.51We also identified K68, Q27, R52I, and Y73C mutations in ORF8 and R32P mutations in ORF9b in hospitalized patients. Mutations in ORF9b have been reported to interact with the mitochondrial outer membrane protein (TOM70) and suppress the interferon response.43.

Research limitations need to be addressed. Early in the pandemic, most patients (asymptomatic and symptomatic) were admitted to hospitals or quarantine areas, but this did not always reflect the severity of patients. Therefore, statistical and methodological heterogeneity may exist due to the complex nature of the COVID-19 phenotype representation. Also, patient hospitalization may be influenced by other factors such as immediate condition, comorbidities, and age. Second, the classification of ethnicity can be impressive, as it uses nationality recorded in official passports as a proxy for ethnicity. Epidemiological features such as travel-related, comorbidities, treatments, and severe hospitalizations were limited in this study and affected post-adjustment analyses. It is clear that his 95% of patients were from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, indicating the need to include more samples from other emirates. Because only 17% of his patients were hospitalized, whereas the rest were not, mutation analysis may have sampling his bias.

Our study provides epidemiological insights into the emergence of VOCs and VOIs following border reopening and global travel. It provides reassurance that hospitalizations are significantly associated with the presence of VOCs.The main strength of this study is that the early number of his COVID-19 It was a comprehensive longitudinal analysis covering months. The combination of travel history and rapid genomic sequencing is essential in understanding the behavior and role of variants in relation to clinical outcomes. This study can contribute to our understanding of global transmission of SARS-CoV-2 variants.