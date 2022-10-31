Flu season is more aggressive than in the last decade





According to the CDC, the number of positive flu tests so far this season is the highest in 13 years. After two flu seasons spent in various stages of lockdowns and restrictions due to the pandemic, doctors say the 2022 flu season will see the CDC see a dramatic increase in flu-related hospitalizations in the past few weeks. is reporting. The organization also reported the first child death of the season in the United States. Cases are highest in the South and Southeast, including high rates in Texas. Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington DC, New York City. California is currently hovering at a moderate level. It’s on the rise here in California and we expect it to continue in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health. And the CDC recommends getting the vaccine in October, Blumberg explained, taking two weeks to build immunity and build the protection that a flu shot can provide. According to doctors, flu epidemics peak from he December to he March, and immunity from a flu shot usually lasts four to six months. I get the flu. People who get vaccinated and get the flu are no more severely ill than people who aren’t vaccinated. Doctors recommend contacting a health care provider if you are sick with the flu and are interested in antiviral therapy. Oral antiviral therapy for influenza is effective if taken early in the illness, shortening the lifespan of the illness by a day or two, Blumberg said. According to doctors, the effects may be slightly stronger.

