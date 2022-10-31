South Coast region sees initial spike in RSV, other respiratory viruses

NEW BEDFORD — SOUTH COAST Increase in respiratory diseases It has been reported nationwide, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to. south coast health Pediatrics Chair Dr Brian Saad points to the past two years of masking and unmasking of the general public as a catalyst for what the medical system is seeing.

“Since our children went back to school, we have seen so many different viruses circulating in our community. It’s time.”

Data from the Centers for Disease Control The weekly number of positive rapid test results for RSV recorded in Massachusetts in the months leading up to September has risen slowly and steadily, typically increasing by less than one case from one week to the next. Hmm. From July 9 to July 15, the week of July 15 marked the first time in 2022 that his positive RSV results were recorded in a single week, exceeding double digits since the lowest point in March. September started with 28.4 positive results in the first week and increased to 67 in the last week. In his latest week of data from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, the CDC shows his 155 positive results.

According to Sard, what’s unusual this year isn’t the emergence or volume of any particular virus, but the timing when providers see an increase in the number of cases. “I think it’s important to note that these are viruses we see every year and they are very common,” he said, noting that the peak season for viruses like RSV is usually around Thanksgiving and Easter. “So we’re seeing numbers now like we’ve seen them in previous winters, but they’re just a little bit ahead of the calendar.”

But Sard said it’s no surprise to medical professionals.

“I expected the cycle to go off because the use of masks changed everything,” he said. “People are now infected with the virus because they were wearing masks in connection with the COVID pandemic, which put a pause in the circulation of the virus, but because the masks came off and the community no longer pretended to be exposed so often. , the symptoms are getting worse than they have been in years.”

Saad told The Standard Times on Thursday that he had been on calls with health care providers and public health officials across New England to discuss preparations should the current rise in respiratory viruses continue to the point. Hospitals and nursing homes need to share resources. “This is a local issue and we are trying to solve it from a local perspective,” he said. “For example, we collect data on hospital bed availability at various centers in the area, so everyone knows where a bed is if they need it.”

Care Options: When and Where to Seek Medical Assistance

One of the best things the general public can do to prevent resource strain, Sard says, is not to panic. Note that most cases in older children and adults are just common cold symptoms, such as stuffy nose and mild cough, and can be treated at home. For those who feel the need to seek medical help, emergency or primary care settings are almost always appropriate, he said.

“If you’re having trouble breathing or breastfeeding, especially if we’re talking about infants, you should book emergency care,” says Nard.

Another thing to consider, especially for RSV, is that when patients are tested for COVID, they often default to rapid testing for the virus. That means more positive cases can occur as testing volumes increase. Recorded.

“We’ve always had such an abundance of viruses in our community, especially during the winter months, but we don’t always do testing because we don’t have to specify the name of the virus. It can affect infants.” It could give,” said Nard, noting the natural vulnerabilities of an infant’s still-developing immune system. America todayAnother reason viruses like RSV pose such a threat to infants is because they have small airways, and mitigation measures for COVID-19 may expose infants to such viruses for immune building. We also note that the frequency of CDC Of particular note is that RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under 1 year of age in the United States.

When is flu season? COVID?

early this month, Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the start of weekly data reporting on flu or flu cases showing 96 laboratory-confirmed cases statewide from Oct. 2 to Oct. 14. The level of positive flu results is now “lowest” — the least severe of the five possible labels, according to DPH data released on Friday.

When asked if the arrival of flu season could potentially exacerbate the problem of the types of respiratory viruses currently on the rise, Nard said, “Certainly. Multiple viruses at the same time. Any time you’re circulating, it’s busy respiratory season.”

Asked about the possibility that a weakened immune system, such as the rise in RSV, could contribute to the rise in COVID, Nard said that was to some extent to be expected, regardless of the situation with other viruses. “I think … will find its niche in this cycle of respiratory viruses. , is something that lives in our lives in an endemic way.”

The devastation is nowhere near the peak levels seen in the winter of 2020 and 2021, but the latest COVID data from DPH, Massachusetts, released Thursday shows the disease is still taking a steady toll. is shown. In seven days, 1,095 suspected cases and 86 deaths were reported. As for hospitalizations, his DPH report, as of Tuesday, Oct. 25, said there were a total of 764 hospitalized patients with COVID, of whom 239 were “primarily … with COVID-19-related illnesses.” I was hospitalized.

Can we prevent a repeat of 2020 and 2021?

Nerd said it’s true that a busy viral season can create compromising situations, but it’s also true that there are measures available to reduce that chance.

“We’ve got flu and COVID vaccines. What we can do as a community to prevent the spread of the disease is vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate,” he said. . “Thanks to that, we don’t have to present a large population at the same time for evaluation, which helps us manage all these viruses more easily.”

Mass DPH datahas been updated as of October 24, showing that Bristol County has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated individuals in the state at 66%.

statewide, data show that the week of 18 October to 24 October began with 5,337,564 people who received a full primary series of COVID vaccine and were considered “fully vaccinated” and ended with 5,545,298 people, total It represents 207,737 newly fully vaccinated. The number of people he received two boosters in the same week increased from 1,058,469 to 1,103,091, for a total of 44,622.

For more information on RSV, influenza or COVID, including the latest recommendations on prevention and vaccination, please visit: www.cdc.gov Also www.mass.gov/orgs/department-of-public-health Use available search options.