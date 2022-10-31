be careful!Your cat may infect you with this disease that turns your immune cells into ‘zombie’

If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you’re infected with the parasite Toxoplasma gondii, as most people on the planet are. somatic infections and progression have been revealed by recent studies. Immune cells parasitize after infection.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 30% of people on the planet are believed to be parasite carriers. Studies have shown that this parasite is present in her 15-25% of the Swedish population (most of them unknowingly). Many other European countries have a higher incidence of this condition.

To fight infections, the diverse functions of the body’s immune cells are very tightly regulated. It has long been a mystery to scientists how Toxoplasma can infect so many people and animal species and spread so quickly.

Also Read: 10x more likely to die: Study reveals scary data for Covid patients

According to this study, the parasite injects proteins into the nuclei of immune cells, altering their cell identities. The immune cells are tricked by the parasite into believing they are a different type of cell. As a result, immune cell activity and gene expression are altered. Toxoplasma can quickly move infected cells that should not normally travel through the body, allowing the parasite to travel to many organs.

It has been suggested that Toxoplasma causes immune cells to act like “zombie” or Trojan horses that spread the parasite. It shows that proliferation is much more specifically focused than previously believed.

How does Toxoplasma spread?

Cats that hunt and eat raw meat are the most likely hosts of Toxoplasma gondii. Two ways Toxoplasma is spread are through food and through contact with cats. In nature, parasites preferentially move from rodents to cats, rodents, etc. The parasite “sleeps” in the rodent’s brain, so when a cat eats a mouse, it grows in the cat’s intestines and passes through the cat’s feces. When the parasites invade the leaves, rodents eat them and get sick. Humans get sick from eating meat or coming in contact with cat feces.

Symptoms of Toxoplasmosis

The majority of healthy people with toxoplasmosis, caused by Toxoplasma gondii, show no symptoms and are unaware that they are infected. Some people experience flu-like symptoms, such as:

Also Read: Monkeypox Virus Mutations: Scientists Concerned About Genes Starting to Disappear

Lung problems similar to tuberculosis or Pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia are frequent opportunistic infections that affect people with AIDS and can occur in people with weakened immune systems.

Abortion, or stillbirth, is a frequent consequence of early infection. Infants who survive are most likely to suffer from severe birth defects such as enlarged livers and spleens, convulsions, acute eye infections, and jaundice.

(with ANI input)