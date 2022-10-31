Oklahoma City man charged with intentionally spreading HIV after being diagnosed in 2019





of oklahoma cityA man was arrested and indicted on suspicion of intentionally spreading. HIV virus. He is said to have infected at least three women. The suspect is 30-year-old Ernest Lacourt. record Lacourt obtained by OKC authorities virus 2019. One victim, who chose to remain anonymous, spoke with an OKC representative. Fox 25 She hides her identity but says she wants to speak up in hopes of warning others. “It’s a deadly disease, but you can still live your life. I don’t have AIDS And I still have life to live,” said the victim. According to the victim, she started a sexual relationship with Lacourt in 2021. That’s when she decided to call the doctor. “I just passed out and passed out,” she explained. “I was dizzy and had these episodes and kept throwing up for weeks,” she added. It was then that the victim learned of a life-changing diagnosis. Police got involved because evidence emerged that Lacour was aware of his status when he was intimately involved with the victim. The victim used social media to spread awareness about Lacourt, which encouraged other women to come forward with their stories. According to another Lacour victim, she went to the doctor with Lacour and found out he was HIV positive when she was given medicine that day without a blood test. Lacour has been charged with three felony counts involving intentionally transmitting HIV. His victim said the diagnosis took a toll on her mental state. “Mentally, it’s hard having to deal with this. I’m crying. There are programs that teach me about drugs and treatments,” she said. She also argued that there could be other women at risk and that people need to be tested immediately. “I want to tell everyone that they need to get tested and be careful. You never know who someone really is,” she said.

