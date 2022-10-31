I need to stop treating my diabetes (without a prevention plan)





A recent report from the National Center for Health Statistics on declining life expectancy in the United States is largely due to the impact of Covid-19, but it’s not the only one. Many of the contributing factors have profound and systemic effects, such as poverty and health inequalities, but other long-standing health problems, such as high obesity rates and type 2 diabetes, are also contributing factors. More than 34 million people (1 in 10 Americans) have the disease, and 96 million have prediabetes. In total, that’s almost half the country, and rates are rising. You don’t have to do it this way. Research suggests that prediabetes and diabetes can be stopped or reversed, or at least slowed its progression. I don’t know how to make the necessary changes to give As doctors, part of the amputation rests on us. As with many lifestyle-related conditions, our focus is almost exclusively on treatment. Of course, effective treatment and management are very important, but prevention is often neglected, and when included in our discussion, we often encourage our patients to change their diet and exercise more. Not working. Patients should be specific about what they eat, how much they exercise, and other lifestyle changes related to stress, sleep, and other factors. We need to use all the tools available in clinical settings, including the latest digital tools, and change our approach so that patients are aware of and understand how to use these technologies. Patients can now use the app to determine the nutritional quality of their meals. A device that fits in a pocket can analyze breathing and reveal whether a person is metabolizing carbohydrates or fat. When you know, you may start making better food choices. The monitor can assess her blood sugar levels throughout her day and send the readings over Bluetooth to a medical professional to personalize her diet and exercise plans. Most insurance companies don’t pay for these digital tools for people with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. Now is the time to rethink that approach. Coverage can start with the cost of the device and a 3-6 month subscription. A pilot program could be launched for people with specific criteria, such as those who are overweight with high blood pressure or other risk factors, and then fine-tuned for coverage policies. This is especially necessary for patients from disadvantaged backgrounds. Otherwise, existing inequalities will get worse. Patients do not have to wait until they have a diagnosis before their insurance plan covers continuous glucose monitoring. I have. But until then, we physicians must go beyond treatment to include clear, practical, and measurable preventative measures. Some patients may not comply, but with a clear plan, some will. The issues affecting American health are complex and multifactorial. Preventive measures cannot solve everything. But including prevention as a core part of patient management for a highly prevalent and largely preventable disease can make an impact. John White I am a physician. Image credit: Shutterstock.com





