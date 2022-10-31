SARS-CoV-2 infection may affect menstruation

recently pro swan In a journal study, researchers evaluate the association between severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and menstrual irregularities.

study: SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with menstrual irregularities in women of reproductive age. Image Credit: Kmpzzz / Shutterstock.com

Background

Several previous studies have shown that women are more susceptible than men to the post-acute phase of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which can affect many organ systems and mental health. It has been.

For example, pregnant women infected with SARS-CoV-2 are more likely to experience adverse outcomes related to pregnancy and childbirth. Women also report more pandemic-related stressors, including loneliness, increased stress, and loss of childcare.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit women more severely than men, but not enough research has been done to determine what effect it has had on women’s health.

About research

In this study, researchers evaluated the menstrual irregularities observed during the COVID-19 pandemic from a biopsychosocial perspective, their association with SARS-CoV-2 disease or COVID-19 vaccination, and the psychology of menstrual irregularities. We are investigating factors.

The current study utilized cross-sectional data collected as part of the baseline assessment. A cisgender woman of reproductive age will be enrolled in a study from January 2019 to her September 2021 to assess behavioral and molecular processes involved in bacterial vaginosis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) risk. Did.

Eligible study participants were cisgender women between the ages of 18 and 45 who reported sexual activity within the previous 3 months, were human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) negative, and used an intrauterine device. Not used and had no history of cervical surgery or cervical intraepithelial hemorrhage. Grade 2 or 3 neoplasm, no antibiotic use within the past 2 months, and no metronidazole her allergy.

Study participants completed a survey that included questions about menstrual irregularities in the past three months and sociodemographic factors such as age, median monthly income, level of education, race, ethnicity, and employment status.

Participants will receive Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies in whole blood in October 2020. I began receiving an accompanying high-performance chromatographic immunoassay. The presence of detectable antibodies may indicate previous COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) 3-Item Loneliness Scale, 4-Item Perceived Stress Scale, and 10-Item Center for Epidemiological Research Depression Scale (CES-D-10) were the validated psychological was the scale. These measures were used to determine continuous scores associated with perceived stress, severity of symptoms of depression, and loneliness, respectively. In addition, participants were asked if and when he received the COVID-19 vaccine in November 2021.

Survey results

A baseline assessment was completed by 182 participants who provided data on demographics and menstrual irregularities. Of these, 73 measures were successfully implemented, including testing for SARS-CoV-2 IgG, stress, loneliness and depression. A total of 36 participants provided feedback on follow-up on COVID-19 vaccination status.

Regarding psychological variables, 31 participants had at least one item indicating perceived stress in the form of a feeling that the obstacle was insurmountable between ‘quite often’ and ‘very often’ in the previous month. Conversely, 28 participants crossed the threshold for high depression, defined as ≥10 on the CES-D. A total of 33 individuals scored in the ‘lonely’ range and 40 scored as ‘not lonely’ on the UCLA Loneliness Scale.

Seven of the 36 who responded to follow-up questions about COVID-19 vaccination had already received the COVID-19 vaccine. Therefore, previous SARS-CoV-2 infection occurred in the majority of subjects with detectable antibodies.

25 mentioned menstrual irregularities in the last 3 months. Fisher’s exact test showed that all seven women who reported irregular menstruation had SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, suggesting that the presence of detectable SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies A significant correlation was found with the incidence of menstrual irregularities.

Women with detectable SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were more likely to experience menstrual irregularities, including vaccinated, unvaccinated, and unknown vaccination status. rice field. There was no significant difference between women who reported menstrual irregularities before and during the pandemic. SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody levels were not significantly correlated with feelings of stress, loneliness, or depression.

Conclusion

Current studies report an association between menstrual irregularities and a history of COVID-19 vaccination and/or SARS-CoV-2 IgG infection. SARS-CoV-2 infection itself is associated with menstrual irregularities, as few women in the study cohort had had their COVID-19 vaccine before being tested for SARS-CoV-2 IgG. more likely.