



Comments on this story comment 1 in 10 adults over the age of 65 in the United States have dementia one study suggests1 in 5 people have cognitive impairment. The study, published Oct. 24 in JAMA Neurology, updates 20-year-old estimates of the number of older Americans with dementia and mild cognitive impairment. This research Health and Retirement Research, is studying aging in a nationally representative group of elderly people. Between 2001 and 2003, a small subset of that group underwent neuropsychiatric testing, but the resulting national estimates have not been updated since. In the current study, researchers looked at 2016-2017 test results from 3,500 study participants aged 65 and older. A series of tests measured factors such as memory, attention, comprehension, ability to live independently, and how abilities had changed over the past decade. Hearing loss is a major risk factor for dementia. Hearing aids can help. The results suggest that 10% of adults over the age of 65 in the United States have dementia, and 22% have mild cognitive impairment that impairs memory and other functions. The latter condition is thought to occur during the transition to dementia. The proportion was about the same for men and women, but increased with age. In his 60s he had dementia in 3% of people, but in his 90s he increased to 35%. Older adults who identified as black or African American had higher rates of dementia than their peers. Only 11% of white adults and 10% of older Hispanics have dementia. Older Hispanic adults were more likely than their counterparts to have mild cognitive impairment. Dementia also varied by level of education, with 13% of those without a high school diploma having dementia, down to 9% of those who graduated from high school or attended college. These disparities have long been linked to systemic racism and other factors, and marginalized groups are underrepresented in studies of cognitive impairment, says lead author Neuropsychology at Columbia University. and Jennifer J. Manley, professor of neurology, said: news releaseOlder adults who are not white, “historically excluded from dementia research, are at increased risk of developing cognitive impairment because of structural racism and income inequality. “

