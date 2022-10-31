Health
Is Covid-19’s ‘symptom rebound’ greater than Paxlovid?
After taking the Covid-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid, many patients rebound Number of symptoms in days after recovery — but new study was announced in JAMA network open Covid-19 symptoms can recur even in people not taking antiviral drugs, writes Knvul Sheikh new york times.
Survey details and key findings
In this study, researchers evaluated Covid-19 symptoms in 158 people who tested positive for coronavirus between August 2020 and November 2020. The median age of the participants he was 47 years old and 50% were female.
On average, participants had a window of 6 days from symptom onset to study enrollment.
Participants who received placebo instead of antiviral treatment were evaluated for 29 days. Each participant was asked to record their symptoms daily from the time of enrollment through day 28. The participant assigned a score of absent, mild, moderate, or severe to 13 of her Covid-19 symptoms. After symptoms resolved, researchers assessed the frequency of symptom rebounds.
Overall, 108 participants reported symptom improvement without antiviral treatment and were completely symptom-free for at least two consecutive days. experienced recurrence of symptoms.
“Recurrence of symptoms is common,” said lead study author Davey Smith, director of infectious diseases and global public health. University of California San Diego School of Medicine“It’s not that things are getting worse. It’s normal for the disease to progress.”
“The good news is that none of the people whose symptoms recurred didn’t need to go to the hospital, died, or had severe symptoms,” Smith added. Of these, 85% described their symptoms as mild and 15% reported at least one moderate symptom.
According to Smith, the most common complaints patients reported during symptom rebound were coughing, fatigue, and headaches, similar to symptoms reported during active periods of Covid-19 infection in participants.
Why do symptoms recur?
Symptoms recur in several respiratory illnesses, including the common cold, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.
“Honestly, as long as patients are clinically improving, people haven’t paid much attention,” said Bruce Farber, head of public health and epidemiology. northwell health.
The body’s own immune response to infection can also cause symptoms to disappear before they return, Farber noted.
“Early symptoms such as fever, cough and runny nose can be caused by the virus itself, but the body generates its own alarm signals when it senses an outside intruder,” Sheikh wrote. “These signals come in the form of proteins that help inactivate viral RNA, tell white blood cells more locations for pathogens, and accelerate their elimination from the body. It causes inflammation in the skin, which can lead to headaches, fatigue, and prolonged coughing.”
“I call this a friendly fire,” said Farber. “The immune system is very benevolent and 100% needed, but it can clearly overreact, which often causes problems.”
What you need to know about Pax Lovid’s rebound
As reports of paxlovid rebound increased, concerns about recurrence of symptoms when taking paxlovid and mornupiravir (another antiviral Covid-19 treatment) appeared to deter some people from taking these treatments. is.
But Smith noted that new research shows that rebound is possible with or without antiviral treatment. I hope so,” Smith said.
“For the most part, if you’re young, healthy, vaccinated and boosted, I wouldn’t push paxlovid on people,” Farber said.
Still, experts agree that people at high risk of getting sick and developing severe Covid should get treatment.
For individuals who experience a rebound after antiviral treatment, experts say there is no evidence to support starting another course of paxlovid.
Instead, Smith suggested isolating in case of infection and managing symptoms with pain and fever-lowering medications, home remedies, and time. Look, I recommend eating chicken soup,” he added. new york times10/27; Smith et al., JAMA network open10/27)
