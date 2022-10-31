COVID symptoms have changed significantly since 2020: not loss of smell, these are today’s ‘classic’ signs

Over the past two and a half years, the coronavirus has mutated significantly, and along with it, the symptoms associated with the disease. Some say the virus has become weaker due to mutations.

Now, according to new research, formerly “traditional” symptoms such as smell loss (loss of smell), shortness of breath and fever (still validated as common symptoms by some governments) make up quite a few of the list. ranked below, revealing 6, 29, and 8 respectively. .

Under these circumstances, how can you tell if you have COVID-19 based on symptoms alone, as the disease has changed so much?

What are the most common symptoms of COVID right now?

A runny nose, headache, sneezing, sore throat and persistent cough are the most common symptoms of COVID-19. A study by the UK-based ZOE COVID Tracker found that “People who tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom than those who were not jabbing. I realized that I was strong.”

It adds that if you have been vaccinated and start sneezing frequently without explanation, you should get a COVID test, especially if you live or work around people who are at high risk of the disease. increase.

The study found that the new list of COVID symptoms differed from traditional, more severe COVID-19 symptoms such as persistent cough, loss of smell, fever and shortness of breath.

Additionally, the study also revealed that omicron was much less likely to affect the lower respiratory tract, where the virus would cause more damage and shed light on severe symptoms.

Should I worry about new variants of Omicron?

Several Omicron subspecies are now free-roaming. These variants can spread faster than their predecessors, which is why they are on the rise globally. They are adept at immune evasion, leading to an increase in reinfection despite vaccination and natural immunity from previous infections.