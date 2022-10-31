Does nose picking increase Alzheimer’s risk?





a new research It was the first to show that it is a bacterium. Chlamydia pneumoniae It can enter the brain via the mouse olfactory nerve. This finding may have implications for neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Bacteria associated with Alzheimer’s disease and number of studiesrespiratory tract pathogens Chlamydia pneumoniae It has been identified in postmortem brain samples from AD patients. In the brain, bacterial antigens are localized to amyloid-beta (Aβ) deposits, a classic ‘marking’ symptom of AD. What is Chlamydia pneumoniae? respiratory tract pathogens, pneumococcus It can cause infections such as pneumonia. Growing research shows that bacteria are present in diseases other than the respiratory tract. arthritis, multiple sclerosis When late-onset dementia. somehow pneumococcus Although it is not yet clear that is a ‘contributory factor’ for neurodegeneration, its association with chronic CNS pathology warrants further investigation.A new study by researchers at Griffith University seeks to understand how respiratory pathogens enter the brain. scientific report. C. pneumonia Infects the olfactory and trigeminal nerves guided by Dr. Jenny Ekberga researcher who is an associate professor of neurophysiology and a member of the Griffith Institute for Drug Discovery, isolated female mice injected with phosphate-buffered saline or saline. C. pneumonia By intranasal administration. immunohistochemistry Analysis of the mouse model revealed that C. pneumonia Within approximately 72 hours after injection, both the olfactory and trigeminal nerves can be infected, as well as the olfactory bulb and brain. This bacterium was found to cause deregulation of key pathways known to be involved in AD pathogenesis, both at 7 and 28 days after inoculation.In the olfactory system, Aβ deposition is C. pneumonia. What are the olfactory and trigeminal nerves? of olfactory nerve Responsible for smell. Its receptors are found in the mucosa under the roof of the nasal cavity.

of trigeminal nerve is the largest cranial nerve, transmitting sensory input from the facial region and involved in motor movements such as biting and biting. “We showed it first pneumococcus It enters the brain directly through the nose and causes conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. ” Said Professor James St. John, director of the Clem Jones Center for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research at Griffiths and co-author of the study. “We’ve seen this happen in a mouse model, but the evidence is also potentially frightening for humans.” The team also used a “nasal epithelial injury model” as part of the study. C. pneumonia inoculation. The logic behind this protocol was to investigate whether damage to the epithelium affects risk. C. pneumonia Infection of the central nervous system. “Injury to the nasal epithelium increased peripheral nerve and olfactory bulb infections, but did not alter general CNS infections,” the authors wrote in a publication. Nose picking is not recommended Ekberg and colleagues acknowledge that this study needs to be conducted in humans to understand how translatable data lies on the pathway of infection. Based on results from animal studies, St. John suggests several ways to protect the lining of the nose. “We don’t want to hurt the inside of our nose, so we can do that with picking or plucking,” says St. John. Said“Damage to the nasal mucosa can increase the number of bacteria entering the brain.” As a next step, the researchers plan to extend their research to humans. We are also interested in the impact of their data on her AD diagnosis. Loss of smell is currently classified as an early diagnostic marker for this disease. St. John proposes the introduction of olfactory tests for certain age groups and above so that diseases can be detected as early as possible. Because it’s not just age, it’s also environmental exposure. And I think bacteria and viruses are important,” he concluded. reference: Chacko A, Delbaz A, Walkden H et al. Chlamydia pneumoniae infects the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. science officer2022;12(1):2759. Doi: 10.1038/s41598-022-06749-9. This article press release Published by Griffith University. The length and content of the material have been redacted.

