Weight Loss TikTok Trend Causes Diabetes Drug Shortage





TikTok influencers are showing off dramatic results, and it’s the weight-loss trend everyone’s talking about. Linh Bui spoke with an obesity expert about the drug and who should really use it. All over TikTok, you can see the weight loss journey with exciting claims and stunning before-and-after photos. . Ozempic is FDA-approved for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. This drug can improve blood sugar levels and manage the risk of major cardiovascular events. Pat Roach was prescribed Ozempic for diabetes last March. “I started at 188 pounds and am now down to 154 pounds,” she says. Another prescription drug called Wegovy contains semaglutide, the same compound as Ozempic. And last year, the FDA approved Wegovy for chronic weight management in obese adults. Billionaire Elon Musk recently tweeted that when asked about his figure secrets, he “fasts and wegobees.” Dr. Sadaf Mustafa of MedStar Health said: “This drug should be used only after proper discussion with your healthcare provider.” Dr. Mustafa, an obesity expert, says off-label prescriptions are on the rise. It is an unapproved use of an approved medicinal product. There is currently a global shortage of both Ozempic and Wegovy, which is expected to continue into next year. “Manufacturing has declined,” says Dr. Mustafa. “There was an increase in usage not only by diabetics, but also by non-diabetics. It was also used by people who were not diabetic but had other metabolic problems.” According to Dr. Mustafa, semaglutide can only help you lose 14 pounds at most. It also requires lifestyle changes, diet, and exercise. “This is not an easy fix,” she says. “Obesity is a chronic disease.” For Roach, that means daily water aerobics and calorie counting. “You can tell by looking at the clothes,” says Roach. “I sized down.” People in Baltimore we spoke to say it’s not about following trends, it’s about doing the work. “I think it sounds a little crazy. The thought process of hitting a shot and trying to lose weight. Like having an easy button,” says Steve Baker. “You may lose weight. But what’s better than that? Getting stronger. Being able to do real push-ups. Being able to do real curls. Being able to touch your toes. It’s important to say,” says Melissa Buckley. We reached out to Novo Nordisk, the healthcare company behind Ozempic and Wegovy. They sent us the following statement: Ozempic® (semaglutide) is FDA-approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, improving blood sugar levels along with diet and exercise and reducing major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke and death in adults with type 2 diabetes. reduce the risk of Diabetes and known heart disease. It has been clinically studied and studied in patients with type 2 diabetes.Ozempic® is not approved for chronic weight management nor is it intended to be used as a lifestyle medication. Wegovy® (semaglutide) is a chronic drug used with a low-calorie diet in adults who are obese (BMI > 30) or overweight (overweight) (BMI > 27) and also have weight-related medical problems. FDA approved for weight management. Increased planning and physical activity. It is not intended for use as a lifestyle drug and has not been studied for that purpose.

Wegovy® and Ozempic®, both containing semaglutide, are separate products with different indications, dosages, titration schedules, and delivery devices. Products are incompatible and should not be used outside of their approved indications. Alternative FDA-approved medications for chronic weight management are available until supply of Wegovy® at all dose strengths stabilizes.

Both of these drugs are available only by prescription. Lin buoy Linh Bui is the co-anchor of WJZ’s morning and afternoon news programs.

