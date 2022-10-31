E-cigarette use had the same adverse cardiovascular effects as smoking cigarettes

Credits: CC0 Public Domain



Preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Science Session 2022 shows that the use of pod-based e-cigarettes may have the same negative effects on cardiovascular health as smoking conventional cigarettes. May be exposed to chemical compounds (VOCs). will be held in Chicago, November 5-7, 2022, will be held online, and will be the premier global exchange of the latest scientific advances, research, and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science. It’s an event.

VOCs are a broad group of gases found in many common items such as cleaning agents, paints, tobacco, automobile exhaust, pesticides, and other substances.According to the US Environmental Protection Agencythe ability of volatile organic chemicals to affect health varies widely, from highly toxic to having no known health effects.

“Pod base Electronic Cigarette generally marketed to young people, young adultand as well as those trying to quit or reduce regular cigarette smoking,” said lead study author Sana Majid, MD, MS, a postdoctoral fellow at the Boston University School of Medicine. health effects We conducted this study because we are currently uncertain about the use of these new tobacco products.

As part of the American Heart Association’s Tobacco Center for Regulatory Science (TCORS), Majid and colleagues evaluated the effects of pod-based e-cigarettes on heart health. This observational study, in which participants visited the research center once, compared the vascular effects associated with pod-based VOC exposure. e-cigarette userusers of combustible tobacco, and people who do not report tobacco or nicotine use.

The study included 106 young adults aged 18-45 years without cardiovascular disease or risk factors (no diagnosis or increased risk of hypertension, type 2 diabetes or dyslipidemia (high cholesterol)). . Participants were recruited from 2019 to 2021 at the Boston University School of Medicine and the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky. Participants were mainly local residents, students and faculty. Participants identified him as 49% male and 51% female. 35% of pod base Electronic Cigarette Users were female, 33% of combustible cigarette users were female and 81% of non-tobacco users were female.

About 45% (48) of the participants used pod-based e-cigarettes. 20% (21) smoked combustible cigarettes. Thirty-five percent (37) reported never using any form of tobacco. At the time of the survey, he 37% of pod-based e-cigarette users reported never smoking a conventional cigarette. 64% use only e-cigarettes. 36% used both e-cigarettes and combustible cigarettes.

participant’ vascular function (the function of the arteries and veins that circulate blood throughout the body) and blood pressure were measured before and after using the tobacco product of choice for 10 minutes. Measurements were taken in one day at his one clinic visit for each participant. Vascular function was measured by flow-mediated dilatation (dilation of the brachial artery in response to increased blood flow) in the brachial artery both before and 30 minutes after the participant used his preferred tobacco product. measured by examining both time points. Blood pressure and heart rate were measured 10 minutes after the participant used his preferred tobacco product, and researchers recorded the average of his three measurements before and after product use. Levels of VOCs in urine were measured at baseline and 1 hour after his e-cigarette or conventional cigarette use.

They found that young adults who used pod-based e-cigarettes had changes in vascular health similar to those of conventional smokers.

Pod-based e-cigarette users and combustible cigarette users had an 8% higher blood pressure than non-users.

Participants and smokers using pod-based e-cigarettes traditional tobacco They also had an increased heart rate compared to those who did not use tobacco products.

Elevated VOC levels in e-cigarette and combustible cigarette users were associated with changes in vascular health measures. These included a reduction in arterial dilation, which is important for circulation and vascular health.

“Our findings show that pod-based e-cigarette use has long-term effects on the vasculature of healthy young adults, including those who have smoked only e-cigarettes and have never smoked combustible tobacco. These results indicate that e-cigarettes release toxic chemicals into blood vessels and that pod-based e-cigarette use may be associated with harm. There is. Long-term effects included participants’ baseline readings blood pressure When Heart rate Short-term effects included these readings after participants used e-cigarettes or combustible cigarettes.

Pod-based e-cigarette use has surged among adolescents and young adults in recent years. We need to avoid product use.Setting regulations that make it more difficult for young people to start using e-cigarettes is an important part of achieving a tobacco-free future,” she continued. “We also need better approaches to help people stop using all tobacco products, expand support, and expand access to smoking cessation programs and medicines.”

Limitations of the study included that participants were using their own tobacco products, so the effects of individual ingredients in the product, such as nicotine levels and flavors, and possible associated effects on each participant. It has been difficult to identify differences in vascular function between individuals.using a particular type or brand tobacco product. Additionally, most participants used mint-flavored pods, and larger studies may be needed to capture differences associated with different types of flavors.

