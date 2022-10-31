Heart disease mortality rises during Covid pandemic, young adults most at risk: US CDC : The Tribune India





iansu October 31st, New York Before 2020, heart disease mortality had been declining in US adults for decades, but the increase in heart disease mortality, especially among young adults, surged during the Covid pandemic, It has erased years of progress, say US epidemiologists. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed. Adult heart disease mortality in the United States has been declining since at least the 1990s. However, according to lead study author Rebecca C. Woodruff, a 2020 review of the data found that mortality from heart disease increased among adults of all ages, genders, races and ethnic groups, especially young adults and non-Hispanics. It was found that it increased in black adults of descent. from the CDC. “The 2020 increase in heart disease mortality represents nearly five years of lost progress in adults nationwide and nearly 10 years of lost progress in young adults and non-Hispanic black adults. said Woodruff. This preliminary study will be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022 in Chicago, November 5-7. The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted many aspects of daily life, including access to preventive healthcare, and may have led to delays in heart disease detection and treatment. “We expected to see an increase in adult heart disease mortality, but the magnitude of the increase was surprising,” Woodruff added. From 2010 to 2019, deaths from heart disease nationwide decreased by 9.8%. However, in 2020, this percentage he increased by 4.1%. Increased mortality from heart disease was particularly high among young adults who experienced approximately 10 years of loss of progress. Heart disease deaths among adults aged 35 to 54 decreased by 5.5% from 2010 to 2019, but increased by 12% in 2020. Heart disease mortality among adults aged 55 to 74 decreased by 2.3% between 2010 and 2019, but increased by 7.8% in 2020. The researchers also said that although the findings require further investigation, there is evidence to suggest that people infected with Covid-19 may be at increased risk of new or worsening cardiovascular disease. He pointed out that this may be the reason for the increase in incidence from 2019 to 2020. American Heart Association President Michelle A. Albert said other factors linked to the pandemic lockdown, including lack of physical activity, increased smoking and increased alcohol consumption, all contributed to the rise in cardiovascular mortality. I’m here. “These social determinants of health have a greater impact on economically disadvantaged people, blacks, Hispanics, indigenous peoples and indigenous peoples, so there is a domino effect and mortality rates for these people are increasing. will be higher, illness will increase,” said Albert. Woodruff added that the CDC is actively investigating heart disease trends in 2020 and beyond to see how trends have evolved.

