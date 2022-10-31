Health
Long Covid is affecting women more than men, national survey finds
A woman receives a vaccine against COVID-19 at a sports stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic in Vina del Mar, Chile on April 22, 2021.
Rodrigo Garrido | Reuters
Federal data shows Long Covid is more common in women than men.
More than 17% of women had Covid for a long time at some point during the pandemic, compared to 11% of men, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Health Statistics released this month.
Long-term Covid was defined as experiencing symptoms >3 months after infection. The latest data was collected through his online survey of more than 41,000 adults during his two-week period ending October 17.
The study also found that women are more likely to suffer from more severe long-term Covid. The data showed that about 2.4% of women overall had symptoms that significantly limited their usual activities, and 1.3% of men had symptoms.
Overall, more than 14% of U.S. adults had long-term Covid at some point during the pandemic, the study found. Data show that 7% of US adults now have Covid for a long time.
If these figures apply to the general population, 36 million adults may have long had Covid at some point during the pandemic, and 18 million may be coping with it now.
Data show that about 2% of adults in the United States are suffering from more severe, long-term Covid symptoms that severely limit their daily activities. This equates to more than 5 million of her in the general adult population of the United States.
The Brookings Institution Individual analysisAs many as 4 million people in the United States are out of work due to prolonged Covid, according to the U.S.
Long Covid presents with symptoms ranging from mild to debilitating and affects multiple organ systems. According to a recent study published in , the most commonly reported symptoms include memory loss and brain fog, fatigue, shortness of breath and loss of sense of smell. Journal of the American Medical Association.
JAMA’s research also found that prolonged Covid is more common among women. Nearly 18% of Covid survivors who had symptoms for more than two months were female, and 10% were male.
The dominant Covid subspecies and vaccination status can also affect how likely people are to catch Covid.
Nearly 60% of those who contracted Covid were infected with the original virus strain that originated in China, more than 17% were infected with the delta variant, and more than 10% were infected with Ocron, according to a JAMA study. .
The study found that 87% of long-term Covid carriers were not vaccinated.
“There may be differences between these strains, and they may cause long-lasting Covid, which may tell us something about why this happens,” said the study’s lead author, Roy Perlis, Ph.D., co-director of the Center for Quantitative Health. at Massachusetts General Hospital.
A JAMA study released last week looked at more than 16,000 adults who tested positive for Covid. Data were collected from a nationwide online survey called the Covid States Project, conducted every six weeks from February 2021 to July 2022.
Scientists still don’t understand the underlying causes of the long duration of COVID-19, but there is a growing consensus that it is likely not a single disease but several different conditions. The National Institutes of Health Registration of large studiescalled Recover, will precisely define different types of long-term Covid, identify risk factors, and develop tests and treatments.
