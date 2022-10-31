Long Covid is affecting women more than men, national survey finds

A woman receives a vaccine against COVID-19 at a sports stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic in Vina del Mar, Chile on April 22, 2021.

Federal data shows Long Covid is more common in women than men.

More than 17% of women had Covid for a long time at some point during the pandemic, compared to 11% of men, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Health Statistics released this month.

Long-term Covid was defined as experiencing symptoms >3 months after infection. The latest data was collected through his online survey of more than 41,000 adults during his two-week period ending October 17.

The study also found that women are more likely to suffer from more severe long-term Covid. The data showed that about 2.4% of women overall had symptoms that significantly limited their usual activities, and 1.3% of men had symptoms.

Overall, more than 14% of U.S. adults had long-term Covid at some point during the pandemic, the study found. Data show that 7% of US adults now have Covid for a long time.

If these figures apply to the general population, 36 million adults may have long had Covid at some point during the pandemic, and 18 million may be coping with it now.

Data show that about 2% of adults in the United States are suffering from more severe, long-term Covid symptoms that severely limit their daily activities. This equates to more than 5 million of her in the general adult population of the United States.

The Brookings Institution Individual analysisAs many as 4 million people in the United States are out of work due to prolonged Covid, according to the U.S.