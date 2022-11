Weight Loss Tips: Aside from dieting, here are some things to keep in mind when burning calories:health

weight loss driven by the energy balance, calorie Compare the calories you eat with the calories you burn, and if you tend to eat more than you burn, weight gain with time. Balancing energy expenditure and energy intake is the most important factor for sustainable weight loss, but there are various techniques for burning calories without dieting. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Fitelo co-founder and CMO nutritionist Mac said: Important hormones, especially those involved in metabolism, are disturbed by sleep deprivation. It reduces stress as it can cause weight gain in many ways. People sometimes use food as a coping mechanism for stress and as comfort food. It can trigger cravings for calorie comfort foods. A health expert advised: It’s a great weight management tool. Practicing mindful eating may help control portions and reduce appetite. Ideally, eat at the table, focus on the taste of your food, chew well, and pay attention to when your body indicates that you are full. Drink water frequently. Consuming water, especially before meals, helps with weight loss. Drinking 0.5 liters of water about 30 minutes before meals reduces hunger and reduces calorie consumption. Homemade healthy snacks can make you feel fuller and consume fewer calories during a meal, making snacking healthier. , fresh fruit and roasted papad. “ Asheesh Grewal, CEO and founder of MyHealthBuddy, recommends five things you can focus on when losing weight outside of dieting. 1. Sleep – Get 7-8 hours of sleep a night as recommended by The National Sleep Foundation.Lack of sleep increases appetite, reduces urges to be active, and affects many hormonal functions. 2.NEAT – non-motor activity thermogenesis It includes all unplanned activities and movements such as walking, breathing, housework, gardening. 3. Stress – Managing your stress levels can help you lose weight effectively.Chronic stress leads to elevated cortisol levels, which increases cravings for high-calorie foods and fat accumulation, especially around the abdomen. 4. Environment – Food delivery apps, the easy availability of packaged foods such as chips and cookies in the kitchen influence our eating behavior.We must clean our environment to limit the amount of unnecessary calories we eat 5. Hormonal Health – Lifestyle diseases such as PCOD, hypothyroidism deficiency delay weight loss. Medications for depression and anxiety also affect appetite and motivation to exercise. Balancing hormones here is key, stemming from a quality night’s sleep, regular exercise, effective stress management, and a quantified diet.

