Are you having trouble getting married?A Yale University study found it could slow heart attack recovery





Marital stress, especially severe stress, can make it harder for young adults to recover their physical and mental health after a heart attack, and increase the chances of chest pain and readmission, new research shows. suggests. “Health care professionals should be aware of the personal factors that may contribute to cardiac recovery and focus on directing patients to resources that can help manage and reduce stress levels.” said the study’s lead author, Cenjing Zhu, in a news release. Zhu is a PhD candidate in Chronic Disease Epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut. “Our findings support that stresses experienced in everyday life, such as marital stress, can affect young adults’ recovery after a heart attack,” Zhu said. “However, additional stressors other than marital stress, such as financial stress and work stress, may also play a role in young adult recovery, and further research is needed on the interplay between these factors.” The study will be presented at the American Heart Association’s scientific session in Chicago on Sunday. Findings are considered preliminary until full study results are published in peer-reviewed journals. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, with an estimated 605,000 first heart attacks and 200,000 recurrent heart attacks each year. Previous research has shown that psychological and social stress can impair the ability to recover from heart disease. However, other studies have linked being married and having a life partner to improved health and heart disease prognosis. A new study explored how that relationship status affects a person’s ability to recover from a heart attack. Participants were selected from the VIRGO (Variation in Recovery: Role of Gender on Outcomes of Young AMI Patients) study. From 2008 she participated in 1,593 adults aged 18 to her 55 who were treated for heart attacks at 103 hospitals in the United States in 2012. Participants self-reported their level of marital stress one month after their heart attack using a 17-item questionnaire called the Stockholm Marriage Stress Scale. was classified as One year after their heart attack, participants completed a series of additional questions about their physical and mental health. A point scale was used to assess their overall health, how they perceived physical pain, and whether their physical health affected their daily activities. Questions related to social interaction were also answered. Hospital records were used to determine whether participants were readmitted for any reason. More women than men report having severe marital stress. In this study, 4 out of 10 women reported severe stress levels compared to 3 out of 10 men. The analysis showed that participants who reported moderate or severe marital stress were 67% more likely to report chest pain than those who did not report mild or severe marital stress, and were 67% more likely to report relapse for any reason. They were shown to be nearly 50% more likely to be hospitalized. Those with severe stress levels scored lower on physical and mental health. Participants reporting severe marital stress also scored lower on quality of life. “This study underscores the importance of assessing the mental health of heart disease patients and is consistent with previous research showing the significant burden of marital stress on women’s health,” said Nieka Goldberg. Goldberg, who was not involved in the study, is an associate professor of clinical medicine at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and medical director of Atria NY in New York City. “A holistic approach to cardiac care that includes physical and mental health has the potential to transform cardiac care from one organ care to the patient’s overall health,” said Goldberg. said. “Healthcare systems need to support clinical assessment of both physical and mental health as it can lead to better patient outcomes and healthier lives.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtnh.com/news/connecticut/new-haven/marriage-in-trouble-yale-study-finds-it-could-make-heart-attack-recovery-slower/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos