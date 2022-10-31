Small study links previous SARS-CoV-2 infection with coronary vasomotor dysfunction







Source/Disclosure

The issuer:

Disclosure: The authors report no relevant financial disclosures.





Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio According to a brief communication published in , previous SARS-CoV-2 infection was associated with coronary vasomotor dysfunction, regardless of whether the patient required hospitalization. American Heart Association Journal. “When compared with matched controls, No prior COVID-19 Within a similar time frame, patients previously infected with COVID-19 had higher frequency and severity of coronary vasomotor dysfunction, reduced peak myocardial blood flow and myocardial flow reserve, and the best clinical outcomes. A match that reflects risk. ” Brittany Weber, MD, PhDcardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, medical instructor at Harvard Medical School, and colleagues wrote. results may suggest accelerated endothelial dysfunction, or even progression of atherosclerosis that occurs within blood vessels. Setting up a SARS-CoV-2 infection“





Data were obtained from Weber B et al. J am Hart Associate2022; doi:10.1161/JAHA.122.025844.



For this study, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital identified 34 patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection who underwent myocardial stress perfusion PET between April 2020 and July 2021. (median time to imaging, 4.6 months). Measurements of myocardial perfusion and blood flow reserve were compared with 103 matched controls who had not previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, who had undergone myocardial stress perfusion PET during the same period. The primary outcome was the prevalence of coronary vasomotor dysfunction, defined as myocardial perfusion reserve <2 associated with maximal myocardial perfusion <1.8 mL/min/g. CV risk factors such as obesity (67.7%), hypertension (91.2%), hyperlipidemia (91.2%) and diabetes (55.8%) are common among patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. did. N13-ammonia PET showed abnormal myocardial blood flow in 53% of COVID-19 patients. The researchers observed that 44% of patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection had a myocardial perfusion reserve of less than 2, compared with 11.7% of matched controls (P. < .001). Differences remained significant when the analysis was limited to patients with visually normal PET scans (P. < .001). The investigators hypothesized that these findings may not only be related to epicardial CAD, but may also indicate an abnormal microcirculatory response to stress. Furthermore, patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection had a 19.4% lower mean myocardial perfusion reserve compared with controls (2 vs. 2.48; P. < .001). There was no difference in mean myocardial perfusion reserve between patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection requiring hospitalization and those who did not require hospitalization (P. = .5). “In survivors, the long-term cardiovascular effects of COVID-19 are unknown, and we hope to inform treatment strategies for long-term sequelae beyond acute disease, including the risk of myocardial infarction and stroke due to endothelial damage. It’s important to draw the line,” the researchers wrote. “The excess microvascular risk in this study supports the potential role of endothelial injury and/or inflammation in causing coronary vasomotor abnormalities that may contribute to excess cardiovascular risk in this population.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/cardiology/20221031/small-study-links-prior-sarscov2-infection-with-coronary-vasomotor-dysfunction The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos