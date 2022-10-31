US heart disease deaths surge at start of pandemic, reversing long decline, CDC says





U.S. heart disease deaths have surged after decades of decline in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, preliminary research says.Photo credit: American Heart Association October 31 (UPI) — Heart disease death rates in the United States skyrocketed at the start of 2020. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) A pandemic after a steady decline from 2010 to 2019, reversing decades of decline since at least the 1990s. Mortality rates increased across sex, race, and ethnic groups in adults of all ages, especially among young adults and non-Hispanic black adults. This is according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022 conference in Chicago from Saturday to Monday.heart group released Overview Monday. “Before 2020, adult heart disease mortality rates have been declining for decades, and the CDC recognizes this as one of the top ten public health achievements of the last century,” said the Center’s Epidemiology. Principal Rebecca C. Woodruff said: for Disease Control and Prevention — the lead author of the study — said in a news release. “The 2020 increase in heart disease mortality represents nearly five years of lost progress in adults nationwide and nearly 10 years of lost progress in young adults and non-Hispanic black adults. .” This means that the national heart disease death rate increased by 4.1% in 2020, down 9.8% from 2010 to 2019, researchers say. Heart disease mortality among adults aged 35 to 54 decreased by 5.5% from 2010 to 2019, but increased by 12% in 2020. In adults aged 55 to her 74, mortality from heart disease rose 7.8% he. However, from 2010 he decreased by 2.3% to 2019. Death rates from heart disease among non-Hispanic black adults increased 11.2% in 2020 after falling 10.4% from 2010 to 2019. Woodruff noted that the pandemic may have hindered access to preventative medicine, delaying the detection and treatment of heart disease. But while public health experts expected adult heart disease mortality to rise, “the magnitude of the increase was staggering,” she said. More research is needed, but researchers say there is growing evidence to suggest that people with COVID-19 may face the risk of new or worsening cardiovascular disease. . That, they said, may have contributed to the rise in deaths from heart disease from 2019 to 2020. Other factors associated with pandemic lockdowns, such as lack of physical activity and increased smoking and alcohol use, may also contribute to the rise in cardiovascular mortality.Cardiology, University of California, San Francisco Endowed Chair and Professor of Medicine Stern said in a release: For their study, investigators used the CDC database, which aggregates death certificate data across the United States from the National Vital Statistics System.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2022/10/31/heart-disease-deaths-pandemic-spike-study/4551667235759/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos