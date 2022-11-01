Happy marriages are good for the heart, study reveals

Studies have found that a happy marriage speeds recovery in heart attack patients.

Spouses with loving and supportive partners are less likely to be readmitted and suffer from chest pain.

In contrast, stressful bonding is associated with slower recovery, according to researchers at Yale University.

The problem was found to particularly affect women, as they were more likely than men to report severe marital stress.

Experts say the findings will help heart disease cease to be seen as a disease of one organ, and will be understood more holistically in relation to a patient’s mental health and personal circumstances. He said it could pave the way.

They suggest that examining the daily stresses of heart disease patients may improve treatment and care, including financial burdens, work stress, and marital problems.

According to the British Heart Foundation, heart and circulatory disease causes a quarter of all deaths in the UK, with 160,000 deaths and 100,000 hospitalizations for heart attacks each year.

Previous research has found that psychological and social stress can worsen recovery from heart disease, but until now the effects of romantic stress were unknown.

The results of this study add to the current understanding that marriage or partnering is associated with better health and heart disease prognosis.

After finding that stress negatively impacts recovery from heart disease, the study’s lead author, Dr. said.

she said:

In this study of 1,593 people, Dr. Zhu compared recovery one year after a heart attack in those who reported marital stress.

Her team ranked everyone on their physical health, mental health, and stress levels using a self-reported 12-point scale.

Those who reported severe marital stress levels were 67% more likely to report chest pain than those who reported mild or no marital stress levels.

In addition, 50% were readmitted.

Those suffering from severe marital stress had an average of 1.6 points lower physical health, 2.6 points lower mental health, and 5 points lower overall quality of life on a 12-point scale.

This association is likely to be of particular importance, as four out of ten women reported severe marital stress in the overall participants, compared with three out of ten men.

“Our findings support that the stresses experienced in everyday life, such as marital stress, can affect the recovery of young adults after a heart attack,” Zhu said.

“However, additional stressors other than marital stress, such as financial strain and work stress, may also play a role in young adult recovery, and the interplay between these factors requires further research.” .

“Future efforts will consider screening patients for routine stress during follow-up appointments to better identify those with low physical/mental recovery or at high risk of additional hospitalization. need to do it.

“A holistic model of care built on both clinical and psychosocial dimensions may be particularly helpful for young adults after a heart attack.”

All patients in the American Heart Association study had been treated for a heart attack and were being treated at 103 hospitals in 30 US states.

All members of the group were either married or in committed partnerships when they had their heart attacks.

They had a mean age of 47 years and consisted of 1,199 white adults (75.3 percent), 205 black adults (12.9 percent), and 109 Hispanic adults (6.8 percent).

More than two-thirds were women.

To assess levels of marital stress one month after heart attack participants completed a 17-item questionnaire that included the quality of their emotional and sexual relationships with their spouses or partners.

As a result of their responses, they were classified into three groups: no or mild marital stress, moderate marital stress, and severe marital stress.

Dr. Zhu and her team followed participants for up to a year and used scales to determine how participants’ physical health limited their daily activities, including physical pain and perceived health. We measured

Stress levels, and physical and mental health were also self-reported.

Professor Nieka Goldberg, a specialist volunteer with the American Heart Association, said, “This study underscores the importance of assessing the mental health of heart patients, and the high burden of marital stress on women’s health.” This is consistent with previous studies showing that

“A holistic approach to care for the heart patient, including physical and mental health, has the potential to transform the care of the heart patient from one organ care to the patient’s overall health.

“Health care systems need to support clinical assessment of both physical and mental health, as this can lead to better patient outcomes and healthier lives.

The study will be presented at an American Heart Association scientific session later this week.