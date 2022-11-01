New tool to help prevent malaria shows promise: antibody drug

Comments on this story comment

A single dose of the antibody drug provided strong protection against malaria infection during the six-month rainy season in Mali, an international team of researchers said Monday. New England Journal of Medicinelays the groundwork for new tools to help defeat the parasitic disease that killed over 2 million people last year. 600,000 — mostly children.

An drug, CIS43LS, proved 88% effective in preventing malaria infection in healthy adults.

Humberto D’Alessandro, a malaria specialist at the Gambia-based London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said in an email: “This is very significant, especially given that the study was conducted in an area with high seasonal transmission. He was not involved in the research.

But this is the first step, not the final product. The drug is administered to recipients as a 30-minute intravenous infusion, which is impractical for widespread practice and subsequent, more potent, easier-to-administer drugs are in the final stages of development. Antibody drugs are one tool, not a single solution, to combat malaria.

This research opens up an entirely new class of drugs to combat malaria. A team at the National Institutes of Health has isolated parasite-blocking antibodies from the blood of volunteers given an malaria vaccine, and engineered the antibodies so that they stay in the blood and provide protection for months at a time. I made it

The NIH team, working with researchers from the Mali International Research Center at the Bamako University of Science and Technology in Mali, put the drug through an intensive test for malaria prevention, the rainy season. The period he begins in June and the infection he peaks in October.

In the rural villages of Mali where the researchers work, young children, on average, experience two potentially life-threatening malaria infections per season, but can get up to five.

In this study, 330 healthy adults received either high dose CIS43LS, low dose, or placebo. The high dose was 88% effective and more likely to cause moderate headaches. The low dose was 75% effective in preventing infection.

A range of approaches exist to prevent malaria, including insecticide-treated mosquito nets, oral antimalarial drugs given to children and pregnant women, and a vaccine recently approved by the World Health Organization. yet, Kassoum Kayentao, one of the clinical trial leaders, said there is a need to build a larger and more effective arsenal against malaria.

“The monoclonal that we are currently discussing provides immediate protection for about six months with a single injection,” said Kayentao. “It could be useful to complement existing tools.”

A similar second-generation antibody drug developed at NIH is already being tested in children in the United States. Mali When Kenya. or medicine Due to the lower dose required, it will become more practical if its effectiveness is proven. Trials are initially conducted in healthy adults, but the ultimate impact should be measured in children or pregnant women, who are most vulnerable to malaria.

Robert Seder, director of the Division of Cellular Immunity at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he and his team began work on a second-generation antibody called L9LS, almost parallel to the first version. They knew stronger drugs would cut costs and make administration easier. This is an important improvement when it comes to practical use of the drug in countries where malaria is endemic.

“…if you want something a little more potent, or something with a longer half-life, there are third-generation antibodies that we are currently looking at,” Seder said. “You never stop.”

Researchers are just beginning to discuss how antibody drugs, which have traditionally been expensive to manufacture, can be used in combination with other tools.

To control outbreaks, monoclonal antibodies can provide instant protection. In some areas, it may help protect seasonal workers and travelers. It can be used in combination with vaccines to provide higher levels of protection. The doses that can protect pregnant women and their fetuses can be powerful. Those with weakened immune systems who do not respond well to vaccination may also benefit.

Johanna P. Daily, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, said: She added that all antimalarial tools can have different strengths and uses.

“If you have a vaccine, you have a monoclonal, you have a preventive drug, every region has a different level of infection. You may have to come up with your own special cocktail,” said Daily.

Jacqueline Kirchner, senior program officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said the results were “very exciting and very promising.” Co-financed follow-up study in Kenya“This is a major new innovation that can save lives, address growing drug resistance, and ultimately, along with these other tools, accelerate malaria parasite eradication.”

a Malaria vaccine approved by WHO Last year was a big milestone for public health. Still, the vaccine still had work to do to save lives.

vaccination, RTS, S/AS01, 30% effective in preventing fatal severe malaria in children.This is an important advancement, but the most powerful one is Combined with other preventive methods. an vaccine in development, R21/Matrix-Mshown to be 78% effective after three doses and additional boosters in children in Burkina Faso.

Peter D. Crompton, director of the Malaria Infection Biology and Immunity Unit at the NIH, said he and Kayentao compared monoclonal antibodies to pill regimens used in children in areas where malaria transmission is seasonal. He said he was already planning a trial for 2024.pills are effectivebut should be taken multiple times during the season.