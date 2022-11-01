E-cigarettes may be as harmful to the heart as regular cigarettes





Pod-based e-cigarettes like Juuls can be just as bad for your cardiovascular system as regular cigarettes. study It is suggested that it was released on Monday. A small study to be published in American Heart Association Science Session 2022 The following month, we looked at how volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can be found in e-cigarettes affect heart health. Researchers compared people exposed to VOCs to people exposed to regular cigarettes and people who didn’t use tobacco or nicotine. None of his 106 adults from age 18 to age 45 who participated in the study had cardiovascular disease or risk factors. They found that those who used pod-based e-cigarettes had 8% higher blood pressure than those who did not use any form of tobacco, a similar rate to those who smoked regular cigarettes. did. E-cigarette and tobacco users also had higher heart rates and some changes in vascular health, such as reduced arterial dilation. “Our findings show that pod-based e-cigarette use has long-term effects on the vasculature of healthy young adults, including those who have smoked only e-cigarettes and never smoked combustible tobacco. It shows that it has had a positive and short-term impact.” Sana MajidThe lead author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow at Boston University School of Medicine, said: press release. The study reveals that the proportion of young people using e-cigarettes and e-cigarettes remains high. One in 10 of her middle and high school students, or about 2.5 million young people, use e-cigarettes, according to the study. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)This equates to approximately 14% of high school students who report using e-cigarettes in 2022. The majority of 85% use flavored products. That same report explored how conflicting public health messages and advertising about e-cigarettes affect young people. He said 75% of young people had seen an anti-tobacco advertising campaign last year, and most were aware of the FDA’s campaign. Real cost advertising campaign – Many of the same students are also exposed to tobacco marketing. Three-quarters of respondents said they were exposed to tobacco product marketing in a variety of places, including convenience stores, television and the internet. Additionally, there is an ongoing battle between public health messages from the Food and Drug Administration and e-cigarette companies such as Juul. E-cigarettes and e-cigarette toxicity are historically lacking, but more research is beginning to connect the dots. teeth Adverse effects on blood vessels. Questions about e-cigarette safety led to FDA ordering decision Discontinued sales of Joule products in june. The agency argued that the company’s tobacco application “lacks sufficient evidence regarding the product’s toxicological profile to demonstrate that the product’s marketing is adequate to protect public health.” Still, Juul says it plans to continue the fight to keep its products on the market. “We have a future and we strongly believe that Juul products will be available to millions of adult smokers around the world,” said Juul Labs CEO. KC Crossweight according to, wall street journal.Jules last month sued The FDA subsequently took action over documents supporting its market ban. Cancel The company is considering filing for bankruptcy and is moving forward with plans to expand overseas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mmm-online.com/home/channel/e-cigarettes-may-be-as-harmful-to-your-heart-as-regular-cigarettes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos