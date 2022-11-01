Study: Drinking two cups of coffee daily during pregnancy may make your child shorter





A new study suggests that even small amounts of caffeine consumed by pregnant women a day (equivalent to about two cups of coffee) can reduce the height of children throughout early childhood. . Photo credit: stokpic/Pixabay October 31 (UPI) — Even a small amount of caffeine a day in a pregnant woman (equivalent to about 2 cups of coffee a day) compared to a pregnant mother who does not consume caffeine can affect early childhood A new study suggests that a child’s growth may be shortened through A study led by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, part of the National Institutes of Health, found that high maternal caffeine intake during pregnancy was associated with shorter child height through age eight. was “Although there is clinical significance of about two centimeters, [roughly 8/10 inch] Although the differences in height are unknown, the results were similar to those of children whose mothers smoked during pregnancy,” the researchers said in the original study. However, this study did not find a strong association between maternal caffeine intake during pregnancy and overweight or obesity in the child. of findings It was published on JAMA Network Open on Monday. Given that about 8 in 10 pregnant women in the U.S. consume caffeine, the researchers wanted to determine whether caffeine exposure in utero affects the long-term growth of offspring. said it is important to “Caffeine has a short half-life and is primarily metabolized to paraxanthine in the first trimester of pregnancy in just 3 hours,” the study said. Researchers looked at concentrations of caffeine and its major metabolite, paraxanthine, in maternal plasma and serum taken during the first trimester of pregnancy. “By using biomarker data, we have overcome many limitations and documented caffeine exposure from consuming certain foods, such as chocolate and decaffeinated beverages, which may contain small amounts of caffeine. did,” said the research paper. The scientists then assessed the body mass index, weight, and height of female offspring aged 4 to 8 years, conducted face-to-face tests, and conducted two study cohorts containing approximately 800 and 1,600 children, respectively. was analyzed. The researchers suggest that future studies on caffeine consumption during pregnancy will track child growth after puberty to determine whether height differences continue to widen into adulthood and are related to maternal caffeine consumption. This suggests that it is necessary to determine whether short stature increases the risk of cardiometabolic dysfunction. The study’s lead author, Jessica Gleason, a perinatal epidemiologist at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, explores how different exposures during pregnancy and early childhood affect lifelong health trajectories. We are analyzing whether In March 2021, Gleason will another study Of the more than 2,000 women who found high caffeine intake, it was ‘significantly associated’ with lower birth weight of the baby, shorter height, and smaller head, arm and thigh circumferences. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2022/10/31/coffee-pregnancy-short-stature-study/4521667227915/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos