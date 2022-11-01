New York flu cases surge 51% amid vaccination push.What you need to know





New York’s flu season is on track to smash record highs as infections surge 51% recently, prompting officials to push for flu and COVID-19 vaccines, already straining some hospitals. We are suppressing outbreaks that are New York added about 1,500 confirmed flu cases in the week ending Oct. 22, bringing the early season total to about 3,200, according to the latest state data. In contrast, previous record flu seasons did not reach their spread levels until around Thanksgiving, suggesting this year could result in a troubling number of flu-related hospitalizations and deaths. I am Meanwhile, only about 15% of New Yorkers had been vaccinated against the flu by early last week, but health officials say this season could prove critical to boosting vaccination coverage. increase. Why the flu is raging in New York The flu surge has prompted many New Yorkers to abandon precautionary measures such as wearing masks indoors and studying and working remotely that were used to mitigate respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is partly due. Another factor, especially among younger children, has to do with the naive immune systems of people who were not well exposed to the virus during the pandemic-related quarantine, health experts say. Hospital capacity: Upstate New York hospitals run down with beds, understaffed: ‘Not suitable for patients’ What’s more, the southern hemisphere’s flu season comes months before the US hits, suggesting that this year’s flu strains will bring “strong” spread nationwide. Why get a flu shot? Flu vaccines prevent millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor visits each year. health officials said. Among the statistics during the 2019-20 flu season: Influenza vaccination has prevented an estimated 7.5 million influenza illnesses.

It also prevented 3.7 million flu-related medical visits.

Prevented 105,000 flu-related hospitalizations and 6,300 deaths. Dr. Syra Madad, top expert at NYC Health + Hospitals, said: said in a statement. “The best defense against both viruses is vaccination,” she added. Respiratory disease: Description of RSV symptoms, treatment. What parents should know. Meanwhile, according to state officials, only 7% of eligible New Yorkers age 5 and older have received the latest bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster, which targets the Omicron variant. For more information on flu and COVID-19 in New York, and vaccinations, visit the State Health Department website. www.health.ny.gov.

