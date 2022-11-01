Study Suggests COVID-19 Activates Responses Similar to Parkinson’s Disease

COVID-19 activates a Parkinson’s disease-like inflammatory response in the brain, a study led by the University of Queensland suggests.

Key Point: Researchers say it may explain some of the symptoms that occur in patients with brain fog

Researchers say it may explain some of the symptoms that occur in patients with brain fog The study found that virus-infected cells became highly inflammatory

The study found that virus-infected cells became highly inflammatory Scientists say we should watch, but not be alarmed

Trent Woodruff, principal investigator of the university’s Neuroinflammation Laboratory, said the findings are a potential future study of neurodegenerative conditions in people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. said to represent a risk.

But he said more research is needed on how the virus affects the human brain, and it’s too early for the research to raise any alarms.

“This may explain some of the symptoms seen in patients with COVID-19 and brain fog,” said Professor Woodruff.

“This is certainly something we should be watching and monitoring.

“However, I would like to emphasize that this study does not say that all people infected with COVID will eventually develop Parkinson’s disease.

UQ researchers studied the effects of SARS-CoV-2 on immune cells in the brain known as microglia, key cells involved in the progression of brain diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

They propagated microglia from donor blood of healthy volunteers and infected the cells with the virus.

Brain cells from mice infected with COVID-19. Green indicates ‘angry’ microglia and red indicates SARS-CoV-2. ( attached )

“We saw that the cells became highly inflammatory. We like to think of them as angry microglia. We turned on a pathway called the inflammasome. This , has been previously shown to be associated with certain brain diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s,” said Professor Woodruff. He said.

“Whether it was in whose blood it was or in whose cells we looked, all the cells reacted very strongly to this virus.”

Dr. Eduardo Albornoz Balmaceda and Dr. Alberto Amarilla Ortiz of the University of Queensland performed the experiment while wearing protective suits. ( attached )

The researchers also compared mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 to mice that were not infected with the virus.

They found inflammasome activation in the brains of mice infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Also identify possible treatments

But researchers, including Professor Woodruff’s UQ colleague Eduardo Albornoz Balmaceda, have also identified potential treatments.

They gave infected mice a drug developed by UQ. This is in a human trial with Parkinson’s disease.

Professor Woodruff said “dozens” of other drugs designed to block the inflammasome pathway are in development around the world. ( attached )

This drug blocked inflammatory pathways in the mouse brain activated by COVID-19.

Dr. Albornoz Balmaceda likened the drug’s effect to setting a “fire” in the brain.

“This drug reduces inflammation in both virus-infected COVID-19 mice and human microglial cells, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to prevent future neurodegeneration.

Dr. Eduardo Albornoz Balmaceda likened the effect of the drug to setting “fire” in the brain. ( attached )

Professor Woodruff said “dozens” of other drugs designed to block the inflammasome pathway are in development around the world.

“We hope that one of these treatments will reach clinical use,” he said.

From their study, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, the researchers said it was unclear whether brain inflammation in people infected with SARS-CoV-2 resolved after the virus was cleared from the body. said it was possible.

“In most individuals, this may be what’s totally happening,” he said.

“When you have an acute infection, the brain can become inflamed, but it clears up and everything goes back to normal.”

But he said contracting COVID-19 in someone who is already predisposed to Parkinson’s disease could be like adding more fuel to the brain’s “fire.”

“There’s still a lot of research to do,” said Professor Woodruff.

“Our study is just the first piece of the puzzle. I think it’s important to start looking into it.”

Paul Griffin, an infectious disease expert who was not involved in the study, said the study was “very valuable” but was cautious about its results.

“It’s a great platform to base more research on, but it’s still very early days,” said Dr. Griffin.

“A lot of this makes sense because we understand how viruses can cause problems.

“There are many symptoms, from heart problems to lung problems to brain problems, and they’re probably all inflammatory.”

Dr Griffin said the study is another reason why it’s important to “continue to do what we can to reduce the burden” of the pandemic virus.