Health
Study Suggests COVID-19 Activates Responses Similar to Parkinson’s Disease
COVID-19 activates a Parkinson’s disease-like inflammatory response in the brain, a study led by the University of Queensland suggests.
Key Point:
- Researchers say it may explain some of the symptoms that occur in patients with brain fog
- The study found that virus-infected cells became highly inflammatory
- Scientists say we should watch, but not be alarmed
Trent Woodruff, principal investigator of the university’s Neuroinflammation Laboratory, said the findings are a potential future study of neurodegenerative conditions in people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. said to represent a risk.
But he said more research is needed on how the virus affects the human brain, and it’s too early for the research to raise any alarms.
“This may explain some of the symptoms seen in patients with COVID-19 and brain fog,” said Professor Woodruff.
“This is certainly something we should be watching and monitoring.
“However, I would like to emphasize that this study does not say that all people infected with COVID will eventually develop Parkinson’s disease.
UQ researchers studied the effects of SARS-CoV-2 on immune cells in the brain known as microglia, key cells involved in the progression of brain diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
They propagated microglia from donor blood of healthy volunteers and infected the cells with the virus.
“We saw that the cells became highly inflammatory. We like to think of them as angry microglia. We turned on a pathway called the inflammasome. This , has been previously shown to be associated with certain brain diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s,” said Professor Woodruff. He said.
“Whether it was in whose blood it was or in whose cells we looked, all the cells reacted very strongly to this virus.”
The researchers also compared mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 to mice that were not infected with the virus.
They found inflammasome activation in the brains of mice infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Also identify possible treatments
But researchers, including Professor Woodruff’s UQ colleague Eduardo Albornoz Balmaceda, have also identified potential treatments.
They gave infected mice a drug developed by UQ. This is in a human trial with Parkinson’s disease.
This drug blocked inflammatory pathways in the mouse brain activated by COVID-19.
Dr. Albornoz Balmaceda likened the drug’s effect to setting a “fire” in the brain.
“This drug reduces inflammation in both virus-infected COVID-19 mice and human microglial cells, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to prevent future neurodegeneration.
Professor Woodruff said “dozens” of other drugs designed to block the inflammasome pathway are in development around the world.
“We hope that one of these treatments will reach clinical use,” he said.
From their study, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, the researchers said it was unclear whether brain inflammation in people infected with SARS-CoV-2 resolved after the virus was cleared from the body. said it was possible.
“In most individuals, this may be what’s totally happening,” he said.
“When you have an acute infection, the brain can become inflamed, but it clears up and everything goes back to normal.”
But he said contracting COVID-19 in someone who is already predisposed to Parkinson’s disease could be like adding more fuel to the brain’s “fire.”
“There’s still a lot of research to do,” said Professor Woodruff.
“Our study is just the first piece of the puzzle. I think it’s important to start looking into it.”
Paul Griffin, an infectious disease expert who was not involved in the study, said the study was “very valuable” but was cautious about its results.
“It’s a great platform to base more research on, but it’s still very early days,” said Dr. Griffin.
“A lot of this makes sense because we understand how viruses can cause problems.
“There are many symptoms, from heart problems to lung problems to brain problems, and they’re probably all inflammatory.”
Dr Griffin said the study is another reason why it’s important to “continue to do what we can to reduce the burden” of the pandemic virus.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-11-01/qld-covid-parkinsons-disease-research-brain/101596180
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study Suggests COVID-19 Activates Responses Similar to Parkinson’s Disease
- Jokowi asks for rice problem to be solved in a week, Airlangga: Bulog can absorb more
- Game Of Thrones author donates $5 million to Northwestern University
- New York flu cases surge 51% amid vaccination push.What you need to know
- Cricket-Smith ready to compete in World Cup as Australia sweats over injuries | The Mighty 790 KFGO
- 5 times the Bollywood diva made India proud on the world stage
- As part of the beer rivalry between Trump and DeSantis
- China and Vietnam strive to advance their relationship to a new level; “mutual political trust resists divisive external power”
- Chinese fashion retailer Shein to open permanent ‘event space’ in Tokyo
- The Russians used an American company to funnel funds to the GOP in 2018. Democrats say the FEC let them off the hook. – Mother Jones
- The Egyptian Daily | Entertainment Chronicle: Halloween Ends breaks all preconceived ideas and becomes one of the best series
- Government Facilitates Prisoners to Become Useful Citizens: CM’s Assistant – Newspaper