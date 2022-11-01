Antibody therapy tested as new tool against malaria





research in Africa A single dose of an drug, the latest approach in combating mosquito-borne diseases, has found that it protects adults against malaria for at least six months. Malaria killed more than 620,000 people in 2020 and sickened 241 million people, mostly children under the age of five in Africa. The World Health Organization is rolling out the first approved malaria vaccine for children, which is about 30% effective and requires four doses. A new study tested a very different approach: instead of relying on the immune system to make enough of the same infection-blocking drug after vaccination, a large dose of lab-made malaria-fighting antibodies was administered. do. Dr Kassoum Kayentao from the University of Science and Technology in Bamako, Mali, said he led the study in the villages of Kalifabugou and Tolod. Other studies show that during the malaria season, these villages receive an average of two bites per day from infected mosquitoes. An antibody developed by researchers at the US National Institutes of Health was administered by IV, but was difficult to administer in large doses. But a promising discovery portends an easier-to-administer shot version, which is in early stages of testing in infants, children, and adults, by the same scientists. The US government study was published Monday in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at a medical conference in Seattle. Antibodies work by disrupting the life cycle of the parasite that spreads through mosquito bites. It targets immature parasites before they enter the liver, where they mature and multiply. Developed from antibodies collected from volunteers who received the malaria vaccine. The study involved 330 Malian adults who received either one of two different antibody doses or a dummy injection. All had her tested for malaria infection every two weeks he for 24 weeks. Anyone who fell ill was treated. Infections were detected by blood tests in 20 people who received the high dose, 39 people who received the low dose, and 86 people who received placebo. The higher dose was 88% more effective than placebo. The low dose was 75% effective. Protection may persist for months during the malaria season. The idea is to one day use it alongside other malaria prevention methods such as malaria pills, bed nets and vaccines. It has been suggested that it can be offered for as little as $5 per child. Lab-made antibodies are being used to treat cancer, autoimmune diseases and COVID-19, says Johanna Daily, Ph.D., of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, who was not involved in the study. I have not. “The good news is that there are other immune-based therapies that try to control malaria,” said Daily. ——— The Associated Press’ Health Sciences Division is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science Education Division. AP is solely responsible for all content.

