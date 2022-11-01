Toronto launches flu vaccinations at six city-run clinics





Starting Tuesday, six immunization clinics run by the City of Toronto will offer free flu shots to the general public. If you would like to have an influenza vaccination, please make a reservation through the TPH reservation reservation system. Reservations opened for Toronto residents on October 26th. So far, there are 4,000 spots available, with more to be added weekly throughout the month. No ID or health insurance card is required. For ages 5 and older, both COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be provided at the time of booking. Toronto residents over the age of 6 months can get their flu shot through their health care provider starting this month. Ages 2 and up are eligible to pick up at any of over 700 participating pharmacies. On October 14, the Toronto Public Health Service launched its annual flu vaccination campaign. People in the highest-risk settings, such as nursing homes, and those experiencing homelessness were among those initially offered the vaccine. Typical flu symptoms similar to COVID-19 and other respiratory infections include sudden high fever, chills, sore throat, cough and muscle aches. Recovery from the flu usually takes 7-10 days. The most vulnerable to the virus are adults over the age of 65, those with chronic illnesses, those with neurological or neurodevelopmental conditions, residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and those aged 6 months to 5. children, pregnant women, etc. Individual, Indigenous. People should clean their hands frequently, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with dirty hands, cover their coughs and sneezes, and wear masks in indoor public and crowded places to reduce the spread of the virus. must be prevented. The Toronto Flu Vaccine Clinic is located in the Cloverdale Mall at 250 East Mall. Crossroads Plaza, 2625 Weston Rd. East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Blvd.; Eglington Square, 1 Eglington Square. Metro Hall (Wellington St. Entrance), 214 Wellington St. W.; and Mitchellfield Community Center. 89 Church Avenue. -With Kelisa Wilson files from CP24

